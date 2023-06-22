The Quad-Cities’ rich sports history will be recognized and on display Saturday evening.

The Quad City Steamwheelers will acknowledge eight local sports standouts on "Legends Night 2023" when the local Indoor Football League club hosts the Iowa Barnstormers at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Eight local standouts who worked their way into tremendous success in numerous professional sports arenas – from the NFL, NBA and Olympics to mixed martial arts – will be honored.

Pat Angerer, Tavian Banks, Mark Johnson, Pat Miletich, Michael Nunn, Chasson Randle, Julian Vandervelde, and Jamie Williams will be recognized at halftime of the game, which starts at 7:05 p.m.

“Our owner, Doug Bland, is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring in different fan attendance and incorporate the Quad-City culture,” said QC general manager Destiny Brown of this initiative’s genesis.

“One way to do that was to look inward toward the sports industry. And when the opportunity arose, he said ‘I was able to connect with some of these sports legends and I would love the opportunity to bring them to the Quad-Cities, not only so they could have an opportunity to come back to their stomping grounds, but also to be honored for what they did and the presence that they left within their respective highest level of sports.’”

According to Brown, each individual will be recognized on the field during halftime with highlights of their career playing on the Jumbotron. She said they will be presented with plaques and a Steamwheelers football “to honor them for their contributions to the Quad-City community.”

While this is the first year for such recognition of pro athletes from the Quad-Cities, those with the Wheelers are hoping it could become an annual event.

“We’ll see how it goes this upcoming weekend, but it’s something that we want to grow on every year,” said Brown. “I believe it is going to be a great success and something we want to build on and continue on in the future.”

This event marks a return to the Steamwheelers for Vandervelde — one of the many former Iowa Hawkeye standouts in the group. Not only did he play for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, but also suited up for the QC indoor team.

“This is a great return since he was privileged to wear the Wheelers uniform,” said Brown.

While a majority of Saturday’s honorees have football ties, Randle brings some recognition to the game of basketball.

“Honestly, the one that I’m most excited about is Chasson Randle; that’s huge for me,” said Brown. “I think that hits on a different age range as well – you have your younger crowd that grew up in this community. That’s a name and familiar face that hits on us.”

Brown said that the eclectic group just sort of came together.

“I don’t think there was a rhyme or reason as to who we wanted to bring in,” said Brown. “It was just as many local legends that we could honor and have out here. It will be fun to fill the place that way.”