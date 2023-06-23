Offense, defense, special teams.

A football team needs to have all three of those aspects working together to achieve its greatest success.

Despite just three games being left in the Indoor Football League regular season, the Quad City Steamwheelers are still looking for that harmonious convergence.

In losing three of their last four games, the Wheelers have given up 244 points – an average of a whopping 61 points in those four games. In their last start, the QC club was torched for 80 by the Iowa Barnstormers, a franchise-worst defensive effort.

QC faces those same Barnstormers Saturday evening in a quick rematch just seven days after that humbling defensive effort.

And when the Wheelers take the Vibrant Arena field for Saturday’s 7:05 p.m. kickoff on Legends Night, they will be doing so with a much different-looking defense that they hope will take some pressure off one of the IFL’s most explosive offenses.

During this week, coach Cory Ross released defensive backs Mercardo Anderson and Marquis Cane, along with backup QB Eric Mackey.

One of the additions is a familiar face to the franchise and the Quad-Cities as Vince Shaw, a St. Ambrose University standout who was with the team earlier in the season, is back.

Ross also brought in DB Romon Morris, who last year played with the Bismarck Bucks.

He hopes the new look added to veteran DBs Malik Duncan, Darreon Jackson and Kendricks Gladney Jr. nets new results.

“We just couldn’t find the group to gel the way we needed to,” said Ross of the DBs that have consistently been torched for big plays since the team got off to a 6-2 start and has now dropped to 7-5. “Hopefully, we’ve got it now.”

Ross said that the team “had a great defensive practice” on Wednesday that included getting more pressure up front.

“We’ve just got to lock in on the back end and make more plays,” said the veteran coach. “We’ve just got to tackle.”

The Steamwheelers also have a better idea what to expect from the 3-9 Barnstormers, who have won two straight games with Daniel Smith taking over at quarterback.

Last week, Smith blitzed QC for 292 passing yards and five aerial touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 54 yards and another score.

“He played well,” said Ross of Smith, who did not play in QC’s 60-34 victory when the teams first met this season. “The quarterback had some big runs that he never should have had if we tackle well.”

It was the same mistakes and same breakdowns defensively that Ross said led him to make this week’s personnel moves.

“We just had to decide to make some changes,” he said.

So what does Ross do in such a short time to get the new guys ready for a very important game that carries plenty of playoff implications for the home squad?

“I just have to try my best to get them ready,” he said.

Ross and the players are excited to get another shot at the Barnstormers with that bad taste still in their mouths from last week’s setback.

“We had a reality check; one of the biggest reality checks we had as an organization,” said Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd. “We just have to realize that will never happen again, and it’s time to put the foot on the pedal. … You’re not going to see us tuck our tails this weekend.”

“We just need to go back to the drawing board and get prepared for them again and put the product out there that you know you can,” said QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard, who triggers an offense averaging 49.9 points and 234 yards offense.

Ross is counting on his club bouncing back and putting a better product on the field.

“The way I look at it, they didn’t get the Quad City Steamwheelers that game,” said Ross of last week's debacle. “When they play us again, they are going to see a different team and it’s definitely going to be a different outcome.”