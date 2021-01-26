Illinois Conservation Police seek public input through online survey

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking public input on outdoor recreation activities and the work of Illinois Conservation Police Officers through an online survey available on the IDNR website.
“We want and need to hear from the public on how we can better dedicate our efforts to protect the people and the natural resources of Illinois,” said IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Director Timothy Tyler. “I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to take the online survey and give us their views on our work and how we can best meet our mission in the months and years ahead.”
The online survey provides an opportunity for the public to provide guidance on Conservation Police enforcement efforts, priorities, interactions with officers, safety education efforts and community relations.
I took the survey shortly after it was released and it was super easy, anonymous, and hopefully something that will be used to better direct the efforts of the officers in the future. One of our Quad-Cities officers informed me about the survey and asked that I share this with the outdoor public. This reinforces the fact that they are truly engaged in the desire for public input.
The survey will be available on the IDNR website through Feb. 15.
QCCA Expo Center Gun & Knife Show this weekend: If you are an outdoorsman who is craving normalcy, then we may finally be turning that corner.
This weekend the QCCA Expo Center will be the site of a Gun & Knife Show. It runs Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Admission is just $6, with food and beverages available on site.
The QCCA has historically been a great champion of conservation projects and activities across the greater Quad-Cities area. Proceeds from these events will finance future conservation projects throughout our area. If you are not interested in guns or knives, then head down there anyway for an ice cream cone!
Iowa hunter education courses available: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is launching a new event registration site that is part of the Go Outdoors Iowa system currently used for hunting and fishing licenses.
The new site, which can be found at https://events.gooutdoorsiowa.com, is home to hunter education classes, hunter education field days, boater education classes, learn to hunt/trap/shoot workshops, mentoring opportunities, general outdoor skills workshops and a lot more.
Hunter education classes are typically offered between March and October as the volunteer instructors, county conservation staff and conservation officers are busy during hunting seasons. Go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered for the available options to satisfy the hunter education requirement and safety measures.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com