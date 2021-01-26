Illinois Conservation Police seek public input through online survey

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking public input on outdoor recreation activities and the work of Illinois Conservation Police Officers through an online survey available on the IDNR website.

“We want and need to hear from the public on how we can better dedicate our efforts to protect the people and the natural resources of Illinois,” said IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Director Timothy Tyler. “I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to take the online survey and give us their views on our work and how we can best meet our mission in the months and years ahead.”

The online survey provides an opportunity for the public to provide guidance on Conservation Police enforcement efforts, priorities, interactions with officers, safety education efforts and community relations.

I took the survey shortly after it was released and it was super easy, anonymous, and hopefully something that will be used to better direct the efforts of the officers in the future. One of our Quad-Cities officers informed me about the survey and asked that I share this with the outdoor public. This reinforces the fact that they are truly engaged in the desire for public input.

The survey will be available on the IDNR website through Feb. 15.