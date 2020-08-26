Illinois cross country outlook

Boys teams to watch
Sherrard: The Tigers are returning all runners from their top seven that qualified for state last year, led by senior Jacob Belha who placed 67th with a time of 16:02. Sherrard placed 24th in the 1A state meet in 2019 and are now coached by longtime area cross-country coach Joe Lopez.
United Township: The Panthers finished seventh at a tough 3A sectional in 2019, but return two of their top runners in senior Trey Heinz and junior Logan Veloz. UT will have to fill the gaps left by top 2019 seniors Roberto Munoz and James Wright.
Geneseo: Five of last season’s top seven runners return for the Maple Leafs, including senior William Plumley who finished third at regionals with a time of 17:03 and just missed qualifying for state. After Plumley, Geneseo returns three runners separated by just seconds last season in Justin Johnson, Lucas Nicke and Bode Neff.
Boys to watch
Jackson McClellan, Sr., Moline: Possibly the top boys’ runner in the area, McClellan was the lone boy from the Western Big 6 Conference to qualify for the state meet last season and finished with a time of 15:45 to finish 152nd.
Jon Hutton, Sr., Moline: Now the Maroons’ No. 2 runner, Hutton showed he was a force to be reckoned with last season with a time of 16:34 at regionals and a few strong finishes throughout the season, including a third-place finish at the Rock Island invite behind teammates McClellan and Moline alumni Tim Wolf.
Tommy Murray, So., Riverdale: Coming on to the scene last season as a freshman on a new Riverdale team, Murray surprised everyone with a 16:42 performance at regionals, which was enough for seventh place.
Gage Mowry, Sr., Alleman: Mowry was the top runner for the Pioneers at regionals last season with a finish of 16:51, a ninth place finish.
Nick Janson, Sr., Ridgewood: Janson rounded out the top 10 at the Rock Falls Regional with a time of 16:58.
Girls teams to watch
Moline: The Maroons lost just one runner from their top seven from 2019 and are led by two-time state qualifier Lylia Gomez. The senior is looking to leave her mark on the school this season by trying to break the school record time of 17:28 set by Haley Verbeke. Eryn Robertson, Madison Lodico and Liliana Flores are likely to feature in the top five in a tight pack for Moline.
Alleman: Mattie Kindelsperger, the Pioneers’ No. 2 runner from last year, put in significant work this offseason and is ready to lead Alleman to a potential Western Big 6 Conference title. “We have three seniors with a ton of experience who have been working hard,” coach Scott Stoll said. “Most have good track experience, and we have a couple runners who could do really well for us but haven’t been tested yet.”
Geneseo: Led by 2019 2A state qualifier Lacey Laxton, the Maple Leafs will need to have runners step up into gaps left by graduated seniors. Senior Avery Magerkurth and sophomore Jessalyn Belvel showed promising times for Geneseo last season, which finished ninth in the sectional.
Girls to watch
Maddie Miller, Jr., United Township: Miller has been a runner of note since her freshman season and a 20:05 at regionals last year keeps her on the radar this season.
Addison Knox, Jr., Sherrard: The Tigers could not field a full team during the postseason last year, but Knox impressed with a regionals finish of 20:53, good enough for 19th.
Crystal Musgraves, Jr., Annawan-Wethersfield: Musgraves was the lone state qualifier from the area in class 1A, but was unable to complete the race after falling during the first mile. She is a two-time state qualifier and placed 19th at sectionals with a time of 21:00.
Kendra Downing, So., Ridgewood: Downing came on strong during her freshman season with a time of 19:37 and a 10th-place regional finish that earned her a trip to the sectional meet.
Maryn Bolllinger, Sr., Orion: Bollinger will look to finish out her career by qualifying for state, something she did in 2018. She placed 13th at regionals in 2019 with a time of 20:20 and Orion qualified as a team for sectionals.
