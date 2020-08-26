Illinois cross country outlook

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys teams to watch

Sherrard: The Tigers are returning all runners from their top seven that qualified for state last year, led by senior Jacob Belha who placed 67th with a time of 16:02. Sherrard placed 24th in the 1A state meet in 2019 and are now coached by longtime area cross-country coach Joe Lopez.

United Township: The Panthers finished seventh at a tough 3A sectional in 2019, but return two of their top runners in senior Trey Heinz and junior Logan Veloz. UT will have to fill the gaps left by top 2019 seniors Roberto Munoz and James Wright.

Geneseo: Five of last season’s top seven runners return for the Maple Leafs, including senior William Plumley who finished third at regionals with a time of 17:03 and just missed qualifying for state. After Plumley, Geneseo returns three runners separated by just seconds last season in Justin Johnson, Lucas Nicke and Bode Neff.

Boys to watch

Jackson McClellan, Sr., Moline: Possibly the top boys’ runner in the area, McClellan was the lone boy from the Western Big 6 Conference to qualify for the state meet last season and finished with a time of 15:45 to finish 152nd.