Illinois hunter safety class reopened

The Rock Island Conservation Club will be hosting a hunter safety class this September after a brief postponement due to COVID-19.

It will likely be a full class of 200 students, so early registration is key to getting in. Registration is only available via mail-in form. The forms can be printed from the RICC website (www.riconservationclub.org/events) or found at many area outdoors shops near the Rock Island Conservation Club.

The first evening class will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, with the second class being the following Saturday, Sept. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Participants are required to attend both dates.

Participants must have their registrations in by Tuesday, Aug. 17, and those children selected to attend will be notified about 10 days before the event begins.

Non-resident hunters affected by change

Non-residents of Illinois planning to hunt the Illinois archery deer and fall archery turkey seasons this fall, along with non-resident youth planning to hunt the youth firearm deer and archery seasons, will need to purchase those permits over-the-counter this year.