Illinois Pacesetter: Mental preparation keyed Big 6 dominance for Moline's Birski

The 2A Pekin Sectional includes both of the Normal schools.

Yet another rematch may be in store for Birski as the Maroons will seek a second straight sectional title.

Without a state meet in a season altered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sectional meet will close the prep season this weekend.

Birski, who was runner-up a season ago in her first sectional meet playing singles, says she will approach the meet in the same way.

“I still want to make it to the semifinals, I still want to act as if I’m going to state, even though there really isn’t,” she said. “I’m just going to try my best and give it my all at sectionals this year.”

Despite not having a shot at a fourth-straight state appearance, Birski is grateful to have a season at all. She said it hurt to see Moline’s boys tennis team, which featured many seniors, have its season canceled amid the pandemic in the spring.

“All I was thinking about was hoping and praying we would even get a season,” she said.

Tennis has provided more opportunity to socialize and bond as a team while following all the necessary precautions.