Illinois Pacesetter: Mental preparation keyed Big 6 dominance for Moline's Birski

Win or lose, Moline High School senior tennis player Monika Birski has remained confident in her game this season.
Despite dropping her first three matches against tough opponents to start the year, she felt she was playing some of her best early-season tennis yet and continued to prime herself mentally and physically for the bigger stages as the season wore on.
She put it all together during a dominant run through the Western Big 6 Conference Meet last weekend.
Birski, this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, dropped just five games in four matches en route to winning her first conference singles title after finishing as runner-up a season ago. The Maroons won a third straight Big 6 title as all six players reached the semifinals between two entries in both singles and doubles. Moline's Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson (12-3 in doubles) won a second straight doubles title.
Birski’s dominance especially stood out.
In the final against United Township junior Reese Williams — a returning state qualifier who beat Birski earlier this season — she won 6-0, 6-0.
Birski said her performance in that rematch all came down to her mental preparation.
“I knew it was coming,” said Birski. “I just (had) to calm myself down.”
As a three-time state qualifier and experienced club tennis player, Birski has played in big matches before. She finished third at conference in singles as a freshman before winning doubles with Myers as a sophomore. After falling to Quincy foreign exchange student Otone Odajima in last year’s singles final, Birski went the distance in her final shot last Saturday in Geneseo.
“It did finally feel good to get the first place I’ve been wanting since freshman year,” she said.
Moline coach Brooke Forsberg said Birski’s loss to Williams aided her preparation.
“I think we definitely jump-started the rebound from that match, to get mentally prepared going into conference, depending on who she would play,” Forsberg said. “I knew that if Monika ended up having to play her in the finals, that she was ready to take back her win.”
Both Forsberg and Williams have noted Birski, who takes a 15-4 singles record into this weekend’s Class 2A Pekin Sectional, is playing some of her best tennis this season.
She has straight-set wins over Dunlap seniors and previous state qualifiers Taylor Disharoon (18-1) and Emily Yu (13-1).
Birski’s only losses came to UT’s Williams (15-2), a 6-1, 6-3 defeat; Normal Community West junior and two-time state qualifier Madeline Gentry (18-1), a 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 defeat; and to Normal Community freshmen Kruthi Sudhir (10-0), 7-5, 7-5, and Anna Mayes (13-1), 4-6, 6-2, 10-7. Sudhir and Mayes are also 23-1 in doubles this season.
The 2A Pekin Sectional includes both of the Normal schools.
Yet another rematch may be in store for Birski as the Maroons will seek a second straight sectional title.
Without a state meet in a season altered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sectional meet will close the prep season this weekend.
Birski, who was runner-up a season ago in her first sectional meet playing singles, says she will approach the meet in the same way.
“I still want to make it to the semifinals, I still want to act as if I’m going to state, even though there really isn’t,” she said. “I’m just going to try my best and give it my all at sectionals this year.”
Despite not having a shot at a fourth-straight state appearance, Birski is grateful to have a season at all. She said it hurt to see Moline’s boys tennis team, which featured many seniors, have its season canceled amid the pandemic in the spring.
“All I was thinking about was hoping and praying we would even get a season,” she said.
Tennis has provided more opportunity to socialize and bond as a team while following all the necessary precautions.
Birski prepared for the season through club tennis and playing with her cousin, Moline grad and former state tennis qualifier, Kacper Ryba.
She says her coaches at Moline, which include Forsberg and Rick Mellinger, have also been a great help in working on strategy and providing tips for improvement.
Birski, who stands at 6-foot-3, estimated she was about 5-foot-11 as a freshman. She’s learned to take advantage of her length, which has given her an edge at the net in addition to covering more ground.
She is undecided on her college plans, but figures she’ll always play tennis in some capacity. She is looking to enter the medical field and study pre-dentistry in college.
As a successful four years on varsity nears its end, Birski has many reasons to be grateful for the sport she’s grown up with.
“It’s always something that I look forward to every year, whether it’s just getting better at tennis or creating bonds with other people on the team,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since elementary school. ... I honestly cannot believe that I’m actually a senior right now and that all these things are happening.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!