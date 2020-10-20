Illinois Pacesetters: Sisterly bond guides Alleman's Rectors to sectional gold

Navigating her final season of high school tennis under the cloud of a pandemic, Alleman senior Lucy Rector had her younger sister and doubles partner Kate by her side the whole way.
While many outside interactions and time on the court were limited earlier this year because of COVID-19, the Rectors were able to practice and work out together throughout the year.
The bond they share has been a match with their on-court talent the past couple years, and everything came together at last weekend’s Class 1A Geneseo Sectional when this week's Illinois Pacesetters emerged as doubles champions.
That success was spurred by their commitment to playing together, along with a couple new voices coaching them this season.
Kate, a sophomore, said the two filled downtime during the pandemic by playing together.
“We hit at Riverside (Park) and the Quad City Tennis Club, and we just had a lot of time on our hands to improve,” she said. “It was awesome having a hitting partner who is my sister.”
Lucy figured the two played even more together during the pandemic.
“Just because it was such a good outlet and such a good way to get outside,” Lucy said.
The two trained and took lessons from Jim Scott at the QCTC, along with former Alleman tennis coach and local veteran of the game Bill Allee.
Additional guidance came from first-year head coach Sara McLaughlin-Cross and assistant Joey Miller, who each brought their own perspective, energy, and playing background at practice.
“They all really helped us this summer, and helped us prepare to have such a winning season and a winning record,” Kate said.
The two compiled a 17-2 doubles record this season, with their only losses coming to Moline’s Class 2A sectional champs, Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson.
McLaughlin-Cross said the sisters told her early on they were committed to playing doubles together all year.
“We had to figure out how to balance their relationship that they bring from home onto the court, which they did a phenomenal job of doing,” McLaughlin-Cross said after the Western Big 6 Conference meet. “We just had a lot of support for that team all around, and I’m really proud of how they finished.”
Lucy said it was “huge” having McLaughlin-Cross and Miller, both state tennis qualifiers in high school, coach them this year.
“I feel like it really changed the vibe of the team, it brought all of us closer,” she said. “Having really good friends on the team motivated us. Sara and Joey were kind of the leaders of that.
“Sara brought so much positive energy and just made a huge difference for all of us.”
Miller, a three-time state singles qualifier at Alleman who graduated in 2018, was valuable as another resource and hitting partner.
“It was great to play with him sometimes,” Lucy said. “He was really knowledgeable because he had experienced it so recently.”
Kate said Allee, who coached the Alleman girls team for two years before retiring, continued to be a big help.
“He helped us a lot with doubles work, we hit with him every so often,” she said. “Even though he retired, he’s still into the whole tennis community.”
Lucy said Kate has grown a lot in her overall game and fitness level.
After finishing as sectional doubles runner-up in their first season together last year, wrapping up their doubles career with the sectional title fulfilled a major goal.
Despite Lucy not being able to end her prep tennis career at state, the finish was almost picture-perfect.
“It was definitely as good as we could have hoped for,” she said. “We were just really grateful we even had a season with everything that was going on. We’re disappointed there was no state, but we’re really excited that we could finish off with a win. It feels great to be sectional champions.”
Lucy said the pair, who started playing together in middle school, improved their communication in the offseason, getting closer and gaining experience. They can be brutally honest with each other and constantly work at creating complementary playing styles.
Their parents, Bill and Sue Rector, both played multiple sports in high school but not tennis. Dad went to Moline and mom went to high school in Dubuque, Iowa.
For the sisters, playing tennis as partners was a fit.
“That was really important, and our parents really wanted that,” Lucy said. “It was really special to play with her.”
Kate said tennis has been a big part of her life and something she has been able to share with her sister. Knowing it was her sister’s senior season, she was determined to make it count.
“It’s really fun and something we have in common, something we can share,” Kate said. “Especially this year, it’s given us something to do and something to improve at and work toward.”
