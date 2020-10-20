Illinois Pacesetters: Sisterly bond guides Alleman's Rectors to sectional gold

Miller, a three-time state singles qualifier at Alleman who graduated in 2018, was valuable as another resource and hitting partner.

“It was great to play with him sometimes,” Lucy said. “He was really knowledgeable because he had experienced it so recently.”

Kate said Allee, who coached the Alleman girls team for two years before retiring, continued to be a big help.

“He helped us a lot with doubles work, we hit with him every so often,” she said. “Even though he retired, he’s still into the whole tennis community.”

Lucy said Kate has grown a lot in her overall game and fitness level.

After finishing as sectional doubles runner-up in their first season together last year, wrapping up their doubles career with the sectional title fulfilled a major goal.

Despite Lucy not being able to end her prep tennis career at state, the finish was almost picture-perfect.

“It was definitely as good as we could have hoped for,” she said. “We were just really grateful we even had a season with everything that was going on. We’re disappointed there was no state, but we’re really excited that we could finish off with a win. It feels great to be sectional champions.”