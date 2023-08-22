ROCK ISLAND — “Pride. Passion. Tradition.”

This is the mindset those in the Rock Island High School football program take into this season coming off last year's 4-5 season.

Head coach Fritz Dieudonné returns, this time as head coach, to bring that pride, that passion and that tradition to the squad.

"We’re going to take pride in how we practice," Dieudonné said after a recent early-evening practice. "We all take pride in how we take care of our field and we take care of our equipment. We're going to show passion and match the passion of our fans. And then trying to reestablish the tradition. Our goal is to do our part to try to recapture the tradition of Rocks football."

Dieudonné was the defensive coordinator for the Rocks from 2017 to 2020. He then spent the past couple of seasons as head coach at Alleman High, recording consecutive 0-9 and 1-8 records as the Pioneers struggled with numbers. The losses were due in part to a small, young roster, as the Pioneers only brought out 27 players composed of freshmen and sophomores in 2021, and only raised that to around 30 players in 2022, according to Dieudonné.

Dieudonné comes back home to coach the Rocks. His wife, Stephanie, is the Cooperative Work Training Coordinator at Rock Island, and his oldest daughter is a freshman at Rock Island. He also has two younger daughters who will also attend the high school in future years.

"I've been pursuing this dream of being a head coach at a large school for a lot of years," Dieudonné said. "Family-wise, we're going to be a Rock Island family. When the opportunity came around for me to come back to Rock Island, I now have an opportunity to go back and be able to still support my family and my girls and all their activities."

As for the expectations for this Rocks’ squad?

"The expectation of us getting back to the top of the conference," Dieudonné said. "We know Moline, Sterling and Quincy are going to be on top of the conference like they've been the last several years. Our goal is to remain competitive and try to catch up to those teams.”

The Rocks lost All-Big 6 Conference first-team and All-Metro first-team running back Quonterrion Brooks, who ran for a team-best 1,395 yards last season. How will the Rocks’ replicate the success on the ground in Dieudonné’s aggressive, power-running scheme?

"We have three guys that we feel really good about right now," Dieudonné said. "Garr Tarr will be the starter, and we have a couple of returning backs in juniors Quincy Black and Isaiss Duarte. They will share the carries, so we feel pretty good."

The situation is murkier at quarterback. Standout senior Conner Dilulio was playing Legion baseball over the summer, so he will initially be the backup to Jae’vion "Juice" Clark-Pugh. However, Dieudonné does not believe that this will be an issue.

"I feel pretty good right now with the state of the quarterback position," Dieudonné said. "We could go to either one of them and be successful."

Defensively, the Rocks will run a traditional 3-4, with three defensive linemen and four linebackers, according to Dieudonné. However, he adds a wrinkle in that he brings an extra blitzing defender to keep the opposing offenses on their proverbial heels.

"We usually have somebody come in, like one of the linebackers is blitzing, and it looks chaotic," Dieudonné said. "We'll never know who the fourth person is that's coming, so there's this element of surprise, there's an element of disguising what we do and how we do it. And that ends up really trying to create confusion (for opposing offenses).”

The Rocks’ schedule is daunting, to say the least. Seven of their nine opponents made the state playoffs last season, including Week 5 opponent Moline (9-2) the 2022 Western Big 6 champions.

"I'm excited for us to kick off the regular season," Dieudonné said. "Let’s see what we can do this year."