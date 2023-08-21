GENESEO — The Geneseo Maple Leafs (5-5) qualified for the Class 4A playoffs last season for the first time since 2017. However, they were blown out by top-seeded and undefeated Carterville in the playoff opener.

Head coach Larry Johnsen (125-59 career at Geneseo) is looking for bigger and better results in his 20th season with the team.

"We got back into the playoffs. That was a big deal for us," Johnsen said after an early-season practice. "We're able to get back into playoffs and hopefully we can use that to build for this season."

This upcoming season, the team returns 23 seniors – a major boost for a high school that saw its 55-season winning streak end in 2016.

"We've got a lot of three-year starters coming back," Johnsen said. "Even though we had some guys coming back from last year, this team is probably a little bit more experienced with playing time. A lot of these seniors were forced in as sophomores to play at the varsity level. And so hopefully that pays off."

One of the starters coming back is senior quarterback AJ Weller. He was named to the Western Big 6 All-First Team on special teams, as he handled punting duties for the team. Weller was an honorable mention at quarterback after passing for 740 yards and throwing eight touchdowns, to go along with 575 rushing yards last season.

Seniors tight end and defensive lineman Luke Johnsen, running back and defensive back Jeron Neal and offensive and defensive lineman Kaden Salisbury – all named as Western Big 6 honorable mentions a year ago – will bolster this season's veteran-laden roster.

In addition, Johnsen mentioned several other players looking to make that first impact as seniors now that they get an opportunity.

"Carter Huizenga didn't get a lot of playing time (last season), but he's in the hunt for playing time (this season)," Johnsen said. "He's really one of the new guys.

"Another is (fullback and linebacker) Caine Craterfield, who didn't get a ton of playing time last year. You can just tell he's really motivated to play, and then we have (running back and linebacker) Josh Steines who started as a sophomore but had to miss all of last year because of an ACL injury. He is coming back for his senior year, and hopefully, he's ready to go. Steines is playing with a chip on his shoulder as well."

In the 2022 season, the Maple Leafs dropped three of their last four games and went 1-5 against teams with winning records.

"We played some pretty darn good teams to start out the season," Johnsen said.

He would be right, as Geneseo faced off against nonconference state playoff teams in the Comer Catamounts (6-3 record last season) and the Grayslake Central Rams (7-4). The Maple Leafs blew out the Catamounts, 52-6, but fell to the Rams on the road, 24-14.

This season, the Maple Leafs begin the season against the same two opponents – both at Bob Reade Field at home.

Geneseo has yet another daunting schedule this year, as five of its opponents, including the Catamounts and Rams, reached the state playoffs last season. The other three teams are all conference foes — Big 6 champion Moline (9-2), Sterling (9-3) and Quincy (8-3). The Maple Leafs face the Maroons on Sept. 8 in Moline, and then will host the Golden Warriors three weeks later on Sept. 29. Their penultimate regular-season game is against the Blue Devils on Oct. 13.

"Our objective is to play more than nine games," Johnsen said. "Every week we have to just try to get a little bit better and try to play at a high level so we can get into those 10th (playoff) games."