GENESEO — Following Geneseo’s 56-0 home-opening win, the Maple Leafs are preparing themselves for Friday’s home match versus Grayslake Central.

Despite winning in convincing fashion last week, coach Larry Johnsen felt that there are necessary improvements needed against a much-tougher opponent on Friday.

“I still think there's better things that we can do,” Johnsen said. “There were some mental mistakes that we had, like jumping offsides a couple times. And we cannot do that. We got to be able to do little things to be able to do the big things and so all that stuff's important.”

However, the offense was able to score at will, and the defense did not allow a point against the Comer Catamounts.

“I thought we started off pretty good. I thought we did a good job at the line of scrimmage — so those guys up front, I think were the key,” Johnsen said.

Senior quarterback AJ Waller threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

“He made some nice completions, some nice reads, some nice runs, but he'll be the first to tell you that he was able to do that because of his teammates,” Johnsen said. “But he's his harshest critic. He's the hardest on himself. He'll watch the (film) and learn about some things that he'll have to work on. Hopefully it gets better, and in Game 2, everybody gets better.”

Another aspect of Friday’s game is that the Maple Leafs escaped with just one undisclosed injury to a bench player.

“We do not know the severity of (junior running back Dylon DeBoef’s) injury. We are still not sure exactly what is going on with that. But everybody else is pretty good,” Johnsen said.

Johnsen focused on the physicality of the team — the Maple Leafs’ strength — as the fulcrum to the team’s success moving forward.

“For us to have a chance to be successful, we've got to be physical,” Johnsen said. “It’s the way that we play to have a chance (at winning) on Friday,” Johnsen said.

How is Geneseo getting ready to face the Rams, a team that finished 7-4 last season and reached the second round of the 6A playoffs but stumbled in a 41-6 home loss to Bolingbrook last week?

“They are a lot different than what they were last year,” Johnsen said. "They've got a new coach (Brent Pearlman), and they got beat in the first game by a good team in Bolingbrook.”

However, Johnsen is very aware of what the Rams do defensively.

“The defense is somewhat similar to what we do,” Johnsen said. “So, we've been practicing against it and are kind of familiar with it.”

The Rams’ offense could pose a challenge to Johnsen’s Maple Leafs.

“Offensively, they do a couple of different things,” Johnsen continued. “They'll still be under center, and then they will be in a shotgun. They try to spread you out and then they will try to bring it all together. You are preparing for two completely different things, which makes it difficult.”

All in all, Johnsen just wants to improve on a day-by-day, game-by-game basis, when all is said and done.

“My expectations are to play hard, just to get better than we were last week,” Johnsen concluded. “We are pretty healthy. I think we've had an alright week of practice and it is a big game for us. We got to find out where we are at. Last year, (the Rams) hosted us and they beat us (24-14) and so we do not want that to happen again. I think we are excited about the opportunity.”