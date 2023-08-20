“Prepare to win.”

That is United Township football coach Nick Welch’s mantra as he heads into his fifth season coaching the Panthers. Sure, his UT career has not gone as he initially hoped (10-23), but Welch feels with third-year senior Matthew Kelley leading the offense and a healthier and deeper roster this year, United Township can make some noise in the Western Big 6 this season.

“I feel good,” Welch said. “I think it's something that we're just focusing on ourselves and taking one day at a time to continue to build and get better.”

Last year, two season-ending injuries crippled the Panthers with two-way senior tight end-linebackers Evan Santilli and Grayson Anderson. The former broke his hand in the second game of the season against Loyola Academy, and the latter tore his ACL in the opening game against LaSalle-Peru. The team lost its first six games en route to a 1-8 regular-season record.

“That was kind of the perfect storm, man,” Welch said. “We had high expectations going into the season. We suffered some serious injuries. We lost a couple guys for the year in the first two games of the year. And then I just don't know that we ever mentally recovered from that.”

Santilli is a full-go for opening night this Friday, while Anderson is still working his way back from that devastating knee injury, according to Welsh.

Welch does not want his players to rush into the season, which is partially the reason why the team won only one game in 2022.

The Panthers finished the 2021 season going 4-5, and in the COVID-shortened, senior-laden spring 2020 season, went 5-1, nary of any playoff games.

“We’re just focusing on ourselves and one day at a time to continue to build and get better,” Welch said. “I think we learned some lessons that we can put ‘the cart in front of the horse’ last year, and this year, we're just focusing on making sure we're doing the right things on the practice field. We need to make sure we're lifting hard, make sure we're watching film study in our playbook and make sure we're resting and taking care of our body.”

Welch gives Kelley high praise for the senior quarterback.

“Kelley has put a lot of time and effort into preparing himself and his teammates to get ready for the season,” Welch said. “He cares deeply about this program. He cares deeply about this team being successful, and I'm pretty sure he'd do just about anything to make that happen.”

Anderson, Kelley’s teammate and one of his best friends since the seventh grade, believes that his star quarterback has become so much better over the years.

“[Kelley] has gotten a lot bigger physically,” Anderson said. “Mentally, he has grown, and our [offensive] playbook has been able to grow more because of his abilities to understand that. He's grown as a leader. He's grown as a person as well.”

Continuing the thought of expectations, Kelley believes that he has the talent to be one of the best players in the conference. This dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns, and ran for 366 yards and scored six times on the ground last year, and thinks he can get even better in Year Four.

“I want to win our conference MVP,” Kelley said. “I've been looking at that [trophy] for a while, and now it's something I want to achieve.”

In last Wednesday’s Western Big 6 Coaches Banquet, Welch mentioned that he had 110 players on the roster — a career-best for the Panthers under Welch. The roster is well-rounded, with 24 seniors that look to make their marks one final time.

“When you got 20-plus seniors, it's usually a sign of good things,” Welch said. “I'm really proud of the senior class. They've been one of the most impressive groups that we've had since I've been here.”

As for the upcoming schedule? Welch felt as if his team has dodged a bullet in that his Panthers do not have to face a team like the Wilmette Ramblers.

“Well, we don't have the 8A State champion on the schedule, so that helps,” Welch said.

However, the Panthers do have to face the LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers, a team that made the Class 5A playoffs last season, on the road on opening night Friday.

“That’s going to be a very tough game for us. No question,” Welch said. “They're a good 5A playoff team for the last couple years. They are physical. They are tough kids. They remind me a lot of like a Geneseo and Sterling in terms of their physicality.”

Kelley feels as if the proverbial "sky is the limit" for his Panthers.

“I feel like the expectations are high,” Kelley said. “Last year, we had a bad season, but that didn't change anything. We want to go to the playoffs, and naturally we just want to perform.”