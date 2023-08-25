The United Township Panthers fell to the LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers 34-14 in the Panthers’ home opener on a steamy Friday night at the Soule Bowl in East Moline.

Panthers senior quarterback Matthew Kelley, honored pregame alongside the other seniors with their parents before kickoff, injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder on a tackle late in the second quarter.

Wincing in pain and with a towel draped over his head, Kelley did not return to the game. The third-year starter was in street clothes for the remainder of the game.

“(Kelley) made an attack on the sideline and tweaked his shoulder a little bit,” coach Nick Welch said after the game. “But we don't believe it's something that should be season ending.”

Kelley was not the only Panthers’ player injured. Numerous others, including senior lineman Payton Birdsley, left the game, while others, like senior wide receiver and defensive back Korey Randle, returned with various ailments.

The game-time temperature was hovering around 88 degrees.

“it's pretty hot,” Welch said. “We had some dudes cramping up. I think it was a combination of the heat and just that first week of the season. So hopefully we get some guys to bounce back, and we'll be back before we know it.”

The Panthers felt the heat, that is for sure.

“I felt like the heat has something to do (with the rash of injuries) because we were not used to playing this type of heat,” Randle said.

Cavaliers head coach Jose Medina agreed.

“There was just some cramping — it’s going to happen with this heat,” Medina said.

As for the game, the Cavaliers quickly opened a 10-0 first-quarter lead, thanks to back-to-back big plays from senior quarterback Brendan Boudreau to senior wide receiver Kaleb Kennedy for 38 yards and a follow-up 51-yard scamper by senior tailback Brady Romagnoli.

Romagnoli finished the night with 23 carries for 172 yards and two rushing touchdowns. That is about 7.5 yards per carry for the senior running back.

“(Romagnoli) is a tough kid. He runs hard,” Medina said. “I have the ultimate confidence in him to make plays and do what he has to do, and he did a great job.”

Welch also gave praise to Romagnoli after the game.

“He runs the ball hard, man,” Welch said. “He’s not going to win the 100-meter dash, but what he’s definitely going to do, he's going to attack you and he’s going downhill, so I thought he did a really good job with that.”

As for why the Panthers gave up over 7 yards per carry on defense?

“I think we had some missed tackles — I think we had some missed assignments, but I won't know for sure until I watch the film,” Welch said. “it's just something that we're going to have to continue to work on.”

However, there are some positive takeaways for the Panthers from Friday night’s game. The team cut the deficit to just a two-score game midway through the third quarter, despite the loss of Kelley. The Panthers got an interception off Boudreau late in the second quarter, as Randle corralled the pick in the end zone. Senior linebacker and tight end Matthew Todd also blocked a 39-yard field goal near the end of the third quarter.

“We competed — we did some good things in all three phases of the game,” Welch said. “We had some nice returns. We blocked a kick, made some big plays on offense, and defensively, we forced a turnover and had a couple stops down in the red zone. So those are a lot of good things that I think we did in all three phases of the game.”

How did the blocked field goal happen?

“We just lined up in our base block (package), and we knew that their kicker has quite the leg and he gets the ball up pretty, pretty high,” Welch said. “But that one kick, I think it came out low and we got some penetration, were able to block it and I think we ended up getting some points there.”

Medina had some positive reinforcement for the Panthers.

“They are a tough team,” he said. “They have some skill players. I know that their starting quarterback went down, but hey, it’s a nine-game season. I’m hoping that they recover and do well.”

The Panthers (0-1) will host another home game next week, this time against the Noble Mountain Lions (0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

The LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers (1-0) will host their home opener against the Metamora Redbirds (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.