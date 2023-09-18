Team results 1. Geneseo 385. 2. Moline 390. 3. Galesburg 398. 4. Alleman 414. 5. Rock Island 420. 6. Quincy 453 7. Sterling 464. Individual results 1. Cora Johnson, Galesburg, 89. 2. Keely Roberts, Geneseo, 90. 3. Haley Robertson, Moline, 92. 4. Abby Phillips, Galesburg, 93. 5. Chloe Turner, Rock Island, 94. 6. Becca Cramer, Moline, 95. T-7. Lana Edkin, Moline 96. T-7. Ashley Yoder, Galesburg, 96. T-7. Olivia Seei, Geneseo, 96. T-10. Ashley Walbring, Quincy, 97. T-10. Cecila Neises, Alleman, 97. 12. Taylor VanHoutte, Geneseo, 99 Results by team Geneseo (385): Keely Roberts, 90; Olivia Seei, 96; Taylor VanHoutte, 99; Claire DeGrave, 100; Anna Bross, 107; Leah Roemer, 115. Moline (390): Haley Robertson, 92; Becca Cramer, 95; Lana Edkin, 96; Shea Gende, 107; Natasha Henning, 122; Ally Wyffels, 136. Galesburg (398): Cora Johnson, 89; Abby Phillips, 93; Ashley Yoder, 96; Finley Kane, 120. Alleman (414): Cecelia Neises, 97; Samantha Klauer, 105; Meredith Maynard, 105; MAci Massa, 107; Bailey Klauer, 136; Alix Thorpe, 145. Rock Island (420): Chloe Turner, 94; Jozie Kerr, 101; Mallory Hudnall, 103; Amalia Serrano, 122; Lillian McDaniel, 128. Quincy (453): Ashley Walbring, 97; Sophie Schlueter, 103; Bella Struck, 126; Karedyn Williams, 127; Ella Lish, 131; Amari Hetzler, 164. Sterling (464): Emily Schwingle, 104; Carmen Camacho, 114; Brinley Francis, 121; Deyanie Alfaro, 125; Rileigh Wren, 131; Dasia Lewis, 135. United Township: Josie Smith, 137.

ROCK ISLAND -- The Geneseo girls’ golf team won the Western Big 6 Golf Conference Tournament on Monday at Highland Springs, scoring a 385 on a mildly warm and mostly sunny day.

The Maple Leafs finished five strokes ahead of second-place Moline (390) and 13 ahead of third place Galesburg (398).

Cora Johnson of Galesburg earned medalist honors. Her winning score of 90, included a birdie on the Par 4 14th hole.

Geneseo placed three golfers on the All-WB6 first and second teams, including junior Kelly Roberts, who finished second in the tournament with a 90. Roberts’ second-place finish propelled the Maple Leafs to the team title and she was named to the All-WB6 first team.

Other Geneseo honorees after Monday’s results include senior Taylor VanHoutte (99) and junior Olivia Seei (96). Both were named to the All-WB6 second team.

However, Geneseo head coach Jon Murray was not entirely satisfied by the outcome.

“For us as a team, it was a rough day – we did not play our best,” Murray said. “I guess the positive there was that we were able to win on kind of an off-day. The main objection was to stay mentally tough through 18 holes. And then good things can happen, and that’s exactly what happened. I am proud of them for being able to come through and win.”

Three Moline golfers also were on both WB6 conference teams, led by Haley Robertson. Robertson, a freshman, finished with a 92, good for All-WB6 first team and third overall among the 40 total golfers.

Robertson was able to par the fourth, sixth, ninth, 13th, 16th and 17th holes for her top-three finish.

“Haley is awesome,” Moline girls coach Logan Bennison said. “She has come in and worked super hard. There are several times she stays after practice and gets in extra shots, and it showed – the sky is the limit for her.”

The two other Moline golfers who both placed on the WB6 second team were sophomore Lana Edkin and senior Becca Cramer. Edkin was able to par the third, ninth and 12th holes en route to a 96. Cramer reached par on the first, fourth, sixth and seventh holes and ended with a 95, good for sixth place overall.

“All of the golfers contributed some way or another,” Bennison said. “They all stood out to me, and each one of them holds a special place on this team. They did an awesome job – they come to practice every day. They work hard, and it showed out there.”

Bennison felt that the progress made in the tournament sets his girls up for the road ahead.

“This was a great stepping stone towards regionals,” Bennison said. “We will continue to practice, work hard, and see what we can do next week.”

The six golfers that placed in the top-five were Moline’s Cramer and Robertson, Rock Island’s Chloe Turner, Geneseo’s Roberts and Galesburg’s Abby Phillips and Johnson.

The five golfers that had top-10 finishes and were named to the All-WB6 second team include Geneseo’s VanHoutte and Seei, Alleman’s Cecelia Neises, Galesburg’s Ashley Walbring and Moline’s Edkin.