MOLINE — The tempo of Tuesday night’s match between the visiting Geneseo Maple Leafs and the Moline Maroons was set within the opening two minutes at R. Kyle John Memorial Soccer Field.

The more experienced Maroons peppered the Maple Leafs’ sophomore goalkeeper with two shot attempts within the first two minutes, then scored three times within a 10-minute span late in the first half to pull away for the 5-0 victory.

“We started out well, and then our inexperience and youth caught up against a good team at the end of that first half,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said. “They put on three goals on the last 12 minutes (of the first half), so that kind of was the game right there.”

Senior forward Sam Ramirez led the way for the Maroons, scoring two goals and assisting on another.

Ramirez’s first goal came off a crosser at the 28-minute mark in the box. He then scored his second two-and-a-half minutes after his first, receiving a feed from sophomore teammate Mo Karoumia in the 31st minute. Five minutes later, Ramirez assisted sophomore forward Aiden Caras-Oneil for the third goal.

“I think we did well by coming out with a win,” Ramirez said. “We just did well playing balls in the space and figuring out our opponent’s weaknesses.”

Moline tallied two more goals in the second half. The fourth occurred off a misread by Geneseo sophomore goalkeeper Jarrett Hasson in the 57th minute, and Moline sophomore midfielder Andres Segovia found the back of the net. The fifth Moline goal was a Geneseo own goal off a Moline free kick in the 65th minute.

“Sam played very well for us today,” Ramirez said. “So since he is a three-year varsity player, my expectations for him are high, and I thought he played well.”

The Geneseo second-half mistakes were due to many of the players getting used to playing at the varsity level, according to Morton.

“We got a little frustrated and made some bad decisions in that second half,” he said. “It’s a really, really inexperienced team with only two returning starters.”

Geneseo has four sophomores and only three seniors starting this season. That youthfulness showed on Tuesday night, as Moline dominated the time of possession. So much so that Moline coach Rick Sanchez called for senior goalkeeper Owen Gault to be subbed-out for senior Nick Palos with 19 minutes left.

“Some of the guys are just still learning what their roles are,” Morton said. “But we just got to learn where to be and play together a little bit more than what we did tonight.”

Moline continued an undefeated run (5-0) and snapped a four-match losing streak to Geneseo.

“It was my first time in all of my years beating Geneseo,” Ramirez said. “So that felt good.”

“They’ve had some quality teams in the recent years, and they played us hard, every single game, and we just have to meet that challenge,” Sanchez said. “We’re fortunate enough to get a couple goals in the first half, and we’re able to do certain things, but it certainly wasn’t ideal for us.”

So, what was not ideal for the undefeated Maroons on Tuesday night?

“We graduated six or seven starters from last year squad, so it’s about helping some of the young guys get that experience in order to be successful in the conference and at the varsity level,” Sanchez continued.

Ramirez agreed.

“We need a leader and we need to speak more on the field and let each other know our surroundings and just be more vocal, Ramirez said. “That’s how I feel we need to work on that part of our game.”

Moline preserved its second shutout of the season and has allowed one goal or less in every game this year.

“We have certain objectives that we want to achieve as a group on the defensive side of the ball,” Sanchez said. “We have a couple of experienced guys, so we are hoping with some of that returning leadership, we know it can help some of the younger guys gain that experience.”

The Maple Leafs (0-2) will look to earn their first win of the season as they travel to Morton (3-1) on Thursday.

The Maroons (5-0) will also be on the road, as they will face the Pekin Dragons (0-3) on Friday.