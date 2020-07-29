Illinois restrictions go beyond preps level

In level two, intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors, but there can be no play against outside competition.

In level three, intra-conference, intra-EMS region or intra-league play is allowed and there may be state-level competition allowed for low-risk sports only.

In level four, tournaments, out-of-conference competition and out-of-state play are allowed and championship games could be contested.

While the guidelines impact many levels of sports and activities, they do not include intercollegiate or professional sports, and existing guidelines for adult golf and tennis remain in place.

Pritzker hinted at the possibility of additional restrictions during a news conference in the Quad-Cities on Monday.

The added guidelines make adjustments which temporarily halt competitive play for most medium- and high-risk sports pending further health progress.

The new guidelines will take effect Aug. 15 and based on current conditions, low-risk sports could be played at levels one, two and three. Medium-risk sports could played at levels one and two and high-risk sports could played only at level one.