Illinois restrictions go beyond preps level

The extent of new guidelines put in place Wednesday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for Illinois residents reaches beyond high school sports.
The restrictions put in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affect youth and adult recreational sports including travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and park district sports programs.
"I know our hearts break when we hear the word ‘restrictions,’ especially when it comes to our children’s love for their sports. Whether this year is their first time on the court or it’s their senior season, this isn’t the news anyone wants to hear," Pritzker said in announcing the guidelines at a midday news conference.
Pritzker cited rising spread of the coronavirus and rising positivity rates in Illinois and elsewhere in the United States as the reason he made the decision.
"This is a situation where the toughest choice is also the safest one," Pritzker said.
The new guidelines categorize sports into three risk levels — low, medium or high — based on the amount of contact between athletes and their proximity during play.
The guidance also establishes four levels of play allowed based on public health conditions.
In level one, only no-contact practices and training are allowed.
In level two, intra-team scrimmages are allowed with parental consent for minors, but there can be no play against outside competition.
In level three, intra-conference, intra-EMS region or intra-league play is allowed and there may be state-level competition allowed for low-risk sports only.
In level four, tournaments, out-of-conference competition and out-of-state play are allowed and championship games could be contested.
While the guidelines impact many levels of sports and activities, they do not include intercollegiate or professional sports, and existing guidelines for adult golf and tennis remain in place.
Pritzker hinted at the possibility of additional restrictions during a news conference in the Quad-Cities on Monday.
The added guidelines make adjustments which temporarily halt competitive play for most medium- and high-risk sports pending further health progress.
The new guidelines will take effect Aug. 15 and based on current conditions, low-risk sports could be played at levels one, two and three. Medium-risk sports could played at levels one and two and high-risk sports could played only at level one.
"Some sports carry an inherently higher risk of exposure because of direct contact, like football and wrestling, while others have a lower risk, like golf and bowling," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.
"As we learn to co-exist with COVID-19, we must be smart and measured in how we go about it. We want to encourage people to be physically active, but to be safe and understand the risks that come with certain activities."
The guidance indicates that youth and adult recreational sports organizations should make temperature checks available and participants and coaches should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and should not participate if they are experiencing illness.
If multiple individuals have symptoms or test positive, coaches or organizations should alert local health officials.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!