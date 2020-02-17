Illinois state wrestling tournament pairings

The Illinois state high school individual wrestling tournament starts on Thursday afternoon at State Farm Arena in Champaign. Here are the first round matchups of all 27 metro and area wrestlers competing:
Class 1A (Noon- 2:15 p.m. Thursday)
106 pounds: Collin Altensey (Riverdale) 41-2 vs. Ike Akers (Peoria Notre Dame) 39-7
113 pounds: Jake Schwartz (Carlinville) 38-4 vs. Brock Smith (Riverdale) 37-5
113 pounds: Devion Sanderson (Lisle) 15-8 vs. Broctyn King (Mercer County) 38-10
120 pounds: Jase Grunder (Erie) 39-8 vs. Levi Neuleib (Heyworth) 27-2
126 pounds: Colton Linke (Morrison) 42-3 vs. Mario Spinazzola (Peotone) 28-9
132 pounds: Ethan Doty (West Carroll) 37-2 vs. Nathan Julious (Bogan)
132 pounds: Kevin Hogan (Peotone) 29-16 vs. Billy Taylor (Alleman) 41-10
138 pounds: Dallas Krueger (Rockridge) 43-0 vs. Christian Zubiate (Westmont) 24-10
145 pounds: Nolan Throne (Rockridge) 46-0 vs. Jesus Lua (Phoenix) 25-8
145 pounds: Jack Narine (Willmington) 27-9 vs. Allen Catour (Orion) 29-4
152 pounds: Jack Patting (Alleman) 42-3 vs. Alexis Gil (Beardstown) 40-6
152 pounds: Noah Schnerre (Orion) 39-8 vs. John Sexton (St. Thomas) 41-4
160 pounds: Bryce Faworski (Winnebago) 35-1 vs. Seth Speaker (Mercer County) 29-12
You have free articles remaining.
170 pounds: Trystan Altensey (Riverdale) 42-4 vs. Connor Eaton (Frankfort) 40-6
195 pounds: Daniel Jezik (Coal City) 46-1 vs. Josh Bynum (Sherrard) 42-5
220 pounds: Bryan Caves (Riverdale) 44-1 vs. Nick Gormik 28-15
285 pounds: Logan Miller (Coal City) 30-13 vs. Nate Portz (Fulton) 24-9
285 pounds: Isaiah Gonzalez (IC Catholic) 17-5 vs. Charlie Jagusah (Alleman) 34-10.
Class 2A (2:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday)
113 pounds: Sean Conway (St. Patrcik) 31-6 vs. Anthony Montez (Geneseo) 32-6
120 pounds: Aoci Bernard (Rock Island) vs. Nassir Bailey (Thornton Fractional North) 37-2
126 pounds: Jake Jozwiak (Grayslake North) 29-6 vs. Luke Henkhaus (Geneseo) 36-7
132 pounds: Victor Guzman (Rock Island) 29-7 vs. Daniel Valeria (Marian Central) 41-0
138 pounds: Logan Tuggle (Geneseo) 31-10 vs. AJ Heeg (Lemont) 31-6
Class 3A (4:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Thursday)
106 pounds: Charlie Farmer (Moline) 41-1 vs. Charlie Jones (Barrington) 28-13
113 pounds: Noah Tapia (Moline) 38-6 vs. Lorenzo Frezza (Stevenson) 36-5
132 pounds: Matt Chi (Glenbard North) 35-17 vs. Kole Brower (Moline) 38-4
182 pounds: Ethan Geist (Grant) 32-7 vs. DeAnthony Parker (Moline) 40-5