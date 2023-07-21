Quad City Steamwheelers (9-6) at Frisco Fighters (13-2)

When: Saturday, 7:05 p.m., Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas

Watch party: QC fans are scheduled to gather for an official watch party at Zeke’s Island Café (131 W. 2nd St., Davenport).

Playoff opener: The Quad City Steamwheelers are hoping for a repeat a year later. The Wheelers won two road playoff games en route to the Dollar Loan Center Indoor Football League National Championship last year. The defending Eastern Conference champions will need to repeat that after finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference regular season.

Roster moves: QC was still tweaking its roster this week — one move to cover for an injury and the other to try to fortify a defensive secondary that has been problematic all season.

DL Krystapher Oakley was placed on the season IR and replaced on the roster by DL JayShawn Washington. The other move also came on the defensive side as QC added DB Drell Greene, making room for him by releasing WR Tyler Jones, who had four catches for 53 yards and one touchdown in three games.

Frisco has also altered its roster ahead of the playoffs. The most notable of those moves was to activate RB Jimmy Smith, who averaged 112.7 yards rushing per game for three games before being injured. The Fighters also activated OL JR Hensley.

Game notes: This is the first meeting between the Eastern Conference foes this season. … Frisco comes in riding a five-game winning streak and has won all seven games on its home turf this season. … Quad City is going to have to change its road fortunes if it wants to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Steamwheelers have lost their past five road games and were 3-5 away from Vibrant Arena at The Mark this season. The Wheelers held an outdoor practice Friday in Texas. … Behind QB TJ Edwards, the Fighters have topped 50 points in 11 of their 15 games. …

Frisco has the second-most prolific offense in the league, averaging 53.6 points per game — just 1.3 points behind leader Arizona. The Fighters also come in with the top IFL defense, giving up just 38.7 points per game. … QC’s offense averages 49.5 points per game (fifth in the league) and allows 47.9 points (10th in the 14-team league). … Frisco (99.1 yards per game) and QC (96.2 yards per game) are 1-2 in the league in rushing offense. Defensively, Frisco (39.6 ypg) and QC (67.2 ypg) are first and fifth in rushing defense. … Frisco (150.3 yards per game) and QC (138.7) rank eighth and 11th in passing.

Up next: The winner of this game faces the winner of the other Eastern Conference semifinal — either No. 2 seed Sioux Falls (9-6) or No. 3 seed Massachusetts (9-6). Should QC win its semifinal game, it will be on the road in next weekend’s conference final.

— Compiled by Tom Johnston