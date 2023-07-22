FRISCO, Texas — It would be hard to imagine the Quad City Steamwheelers getting off to a worse start than they did Saturday evening.

Having one of the most explosive offenses in the league scoring just one touchdown in the first three quarters?

It all resulted in an Indoor Football League Eastern Conference playoff semifinal nightmare for the fourth-seeded Wheelers as they dropped a 57-29 decision to top-seeded Frisco at Comerica Center.

It reverses last year’s decision when QC beat the hosting Fighters 48-41 in the Eastern Conference title game that moved the Wheelers into the Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game in Las Vegas.

Frisco quarterback TJ Edwards led an offense that couldn’t be stopped and rarely even faced a fourth down. He rushed for three touchdowns and passed for four more, including a 36-yarder to Jordan Jolly and two others for 31 yards — one to Jolly and another to Charles Headen.

QC (9-7) couldn’t get anything going on either side of the ball. Through three quarters, QC had just 66 yards offense in 30 plays. Frisco (14-2), which wasn’t stopped on offense all evening, finished with 255 yards offense on just 35 plays.

QC trailed 51-7 after three quarters before quarterback E.J. Hilliard (10-28-1) had two long touchdown strikes in the fourth quarter. He connected with Jerron McGaw for a 38-yard strike and then found Davenport’s Keyvan Rudd on a 22-yarder.

Shane Simpson scored on a 2-yard run to get the 22-point fourth-quarter scoring barrage started.

With the offense stuck in neutral for three quarters, though, QC hardly looked like a playoff-caliber team that pulled off two road playoff upsets last season.

Down 7-0 after one possession, the Wheelers had their first drive stall. A long field goal attempt was blocked with the ball bounding out of the end zone for a safety.

With his team trailing 16-0 after the hosts drove for a touchdown on their second possession, Hilliard threw an interception on first down.

While the nightmarish first quarter ended at that point, QC’s struggles continued.

QC trailed 30-0 before finally cracking the goose egg when Hilliard scored on a 4-yard run with 1:00 left in the second quarter. Chase Allbaugh added the point after.

However, before the half ended with QC having another long field goal attempt blocked, Frisco answered. Taking advantage of great field position when QC’s kickoff bounded off the ceiling, Frisco needed just three plays to go 30 yards for Edwards’ 5-yard QB draw that gave the hosts a 37-7 halftime lead.