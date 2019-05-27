Gwen Inglis had a case of deja vu Monday afternoon.
Similar to five years ago, a downpour delayed the start of the Kimberly Crest Vet Women's Pro race.
And like 2014, Inglis ended on the top step of the podium in the 54th running of the Kwik Star Criterium.
The 45-year-old cruised to victory in the 40-minute race through the streets in the Village of East Davenport, allowing Inglis to join the short list of women winning the pro race multiple times.
"I had some extra confidence knowing I've won on this course before," Inglis said. "I knew the competition from the weekend, knew who to watch out for. I hoped if I got a gap, I could stick it."
Moline native Sherri Stedje won the elite race four times, her first coming in 1998 and the last in 2005.
Davenport’s Debbie Bradley, a former national champ, claimed the first three women's races at the Quad Cities Bicycle Club's signature event.
Annette Madigan (three times between 1988-96) and Karen Dunne (twice in the early '90s) are the other multiple women's winners.
"I'm honored," Inglis said. "I really love everybody who is behind the race."
Had Mother Nature continued to wreak havoc, Inglis was worried she may not get to race.
After winning the Snake Alley Criterium on Saturday in Burlington and finishing sixth at the Melon City Criterium in Muscatine on Sunday, the Lakewood, Colorado resident had a flight heading to Chicago during the 6 p.m. hour.
There was one race before the pro bikers went off that needed to be completed.
Time was not on Inglis' side.
"If there had been a further rain delay, I probably wouldn't have even raced," she said.
When Inglis, who races with Stages Cycling, won in 2014, she felt comfortable racing in tough conditions. She recalls a crash every lap after a 30-minute rain delay.
That feeling of comfort made the nerves minimal.
"I knew if it started raining again, I could handle it," Inglis said. "It was frustrating a little bit. I was with the trainer under the tent and put my feet up for awhile, so that took some of the stress out of it."
Once the skies cleared, Inglis jumped out to an early lead on a $50 preem lap in the opening minutes. She was mixed in with other competitors until her move was made with four laps to go.
Sitting in third after another preem lap, Inglis took off on the front stretch and didn't give up the lead the rest of the way.
"I was glad nobody countered it because it did take a little bit out of me," Inglis said. "I knew I had to keep it steady on the hill. If I could keep gaining a few seconds on the group each lap, and get a little more out of sight, mentally that would help me.
"I knew I needed enough of a gap to be able hold it on the last lap."
She was greeted with cheers and hugs by her host family and other supporters. Her wins were sandwiched between a four-year stretch of consecutive top 10s.
"It felt great," Inglis said. "That was huge, a lot of good motivation. I'll definitely be back."
Carlyn Jackson, a 26-year old from Minneapolis, placed second and another 26-year old, Tabitha Sherwood from Culver, Indiana, finished third.
A pair of past champions took home top-10 finishes.
Vanessa Curtis, the 2016 champion from Iowa City, achieved a fifth-place finish while the 2018 title holder Molly Clark-Oien, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota native, ended up in sixth.
Jeannie Kuhajek, the 2017 champion, placed 17th.
Other category winners were Hannah Glatter from Lawrence, Kansas, taking the Category 3/4 race and Erika Wilson, a resident of Bloomington, Indiana, winning the Category 5 race.