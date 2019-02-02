Kristine Ion-Rood summed it up pretty well.
"There’s no procrastinating when you’re fighting," she said. "There’s no putting anything off to tomorrow."
Ion-Rood demonstrated that by wasting no time in scoring a second-round technical knockout of Julie Guiste on the undercard of the Destiny Live pro boxing event Saturday night at Rhythm City Casino Events Center in Davenport.
The main event, scheduled for later in the evening, matched Rock Island’s Limberth Ponce against Davenport’s Stephen Edwards for the Iowa State Junior Middleweight championship.
Ion-Rood and Guiste both were making their pro debuts in the first women’s pro boxing match held in the Quad-Cities in 25 years.
Ion-Rood, a 47-year-old former Scott County sheriff’s deputy, landed several hard shots in the first round that staggered the taller Guiste, leading to a standing eight-count. She finished her off in the second round but admitted it wasn't quite as easy as she made it look.
"Very challenging, just as I expected," Ion-Rood said.
It wasn’t the only abbreviated bout of the night. Former East Moline resident Joe Perez, who now fights out of San Diego, needed only one round to dispose of Des Moines’ Anthony Crowder in a super lightweight bout.
Perez (14-3-1) dropped Crowder (1-12) to one knee with body shots on three different occasions in the opening round. Crowder complained that at least one of the blows was below the belt, but the referee disagreed. After he absorbed a hard shot to his left ribs near the end of the round, the fight was stopped.
Perez admitted it’s always nice to come back to the home area to fight.
"They always show me a lot of love and support here," he said. "This is my hometown and it always will be."
Among the other fights on the undercard was a comeback bout for 46-year-old Teddy Storm-Muller of Moline, who took seven years off from boxing from 2009 to 2016 and had not had another bout in the past two years.
Muller (20-17-3) matched Cedar Rapids’ Andre Espeut (5-7) for the first two rounds of their super middleweight bout before being floored by a pair of right hands in the third round. After Espeut continued to batter Muller along the ropes, the referee eventually stopped the fight.
"Definitely off balance tonight," Muller said. "Not enough training, not enough sparring. … He hit me with some good shots and just wore on me."
In the first fight of the night, 3-time Michigan Golden Gloves champion Tipton Walker upped his professional record to 5-0 with a unanimous four-round middleweight decision over Demetrius Walker (no relation) of Kansas City.
Demetrius Walker (8-25-2) hardly threw a punch in the first two rounds and finally was knocked down by his younger, faster opponent in the third round.