Iowa firearm deer season opens Saturday

To sign up for the Iowa Deer Exchange, go to www.iowadnr.gov/deer and find the Iowa’s Deer Exchange Program link, which is down the page. Then fill out the required fields.

The database then creates a map and table with information deer donors and deer recipients can use to get connected. There is no cost to participate as it is illegal to sell wild fish and game in Iowa.

Hunters who prefer to use the HUSH program are encouraged to contact a participating locker before they harvest a deer to see if the locker has any additional drop off instructions. The list of participating lockers can be found by going to www.iowadnr.gov/deer and then clicking the Help Us Stop Hunger link. The HUSH program is a partnership between the Iowa DNR, the Food Bank of Iowa and participating meat lockers.

Text in your deer harvest in 2020: Hunters who harvest a deer have always been required to report their harvest by midnight on the day it is tagged, before taking it to a locker or taxidermist. The hunter whose name is on the transportation tag is responsible for making the report. If no deer is harvested, no report was necessary.