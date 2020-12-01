Iowa firearm deer season opens Saturday

While Illinois has already had one firearm season, Iowa will be starting its first of two seasons Saturday. The first Iowa season runs through Dec. 9.
An estimated 120,000 hunters participate in the two shotgun seasons each year, accounting for about half of the total number of deer harvested each year. The second season will occur from Dec. 12-20.
Similar to reports from the Illinois side, Iowa’s bowhunters have reported more than 26,000 deer harvested this year, which is about 4-5% more than this time last year. The Iowa DNR deer herd managers are hoping that archery harvests combined with the shotgun harvests continue toward their goal of harvesting between 100,000 and 120,000 deer in 2020.
New Iowa venison exchange program: The inaugural season for the Iowa Deer Exchange has had 350 Iowans indicate they were interested in receiving venison and 60 hunters have signed up to provide it. The deer exchange, along with the Help Us Stop Hunger (HUSH) program, allows hunters an opportunity to provide high quality lean protein to their neighbors.
“We’re pleased with the participation we’ve seen thus far, and the large number of registered recipients shows there’s an audience who wants venison," said Tyler Harms, the Iowa DNR deer herd manager. "We’re encouraging hunters who are making their plans now to consider picking up another doe tag and registering to donate venison.”
To sign up for the Iowa Deer Exchange, go to www.iowadnr.gov/deer and find the Iowa’s Deer Exchange Program link, which is down the page. Then fill out the required fields.
The database then creates a map and table with information deer donors and deer recipients can use to get connected. There is no cost to participate as it is illegal to sell wild fish and game in Iowa.
Hunters who prefer to use the HUSH program are encouraged to contact a participating locker before they harvest a deer to see if the locker has any additional drop off instructions. The list of participating lockers can be found by going to www.iowadnr.gov/deer and then clicking the Help Us Stop Hunger link. The HUSH program is a partnership between the Iowa DNR, the Food Bank of Iowa and participating meat lockers.
Text in your deer harvest in 2020: Hunters who harvest a deer have always been required to report their harvest by midnight on the day it is tagged, before taking it to a locker or taxidermist. The hunter whose name is on the transportation tag is responsible for making the report. If no deer is harvested, no report was necessary.
New this year, and a sign of how technology is infiltrating all aspects of our life, hunters can report harvests via text message by texting the registration number on the tag to 1-800-771-4692 and following the prompts. That is the same number you would use if you were doing a voice call.
Hunters are still able to report their harvest online, by phone, or by using the Go Outdoors Iowa app.
One advantage to reporting your harvest using the app is that hunters will have their confirmation right on their phone as well as the email confirmation, so no need to find a pen and paper while calling it in.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!