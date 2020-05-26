Iowa Games cancels majority of events

A majority of events planned for the 2020 Iowa Games were canceled Tuesday by event organizers, but there are still 20 events scheduled for individuals to compete in as part of the annual sports festival.
Organizers announced that challenges to the ability to produce events safely and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted what they described as a difficult decision to cancel more than 40 events that were scheduled between now and July 26.
"The Summer Games takes months of coordination and a tremendous amount of effort from our staff," Iowa Games CEO and executive director Chuck Long said in a statement announcing the decision.
"There are still many unknowns about COVID-19 and the reopening process, so we cannot justify holding the Games as it puts our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff at risk."
June events canceled include trapshooting, lacrosse, air gun competition and a cycling gravel grinder.
The Iowa Games’ athlete jamboree and opening ceremonies scheduled for July 17 in Ames have been cancelled as has scheduled July competition in archery, badminton, baseball, basketball, billiards, canoe and kayak, cornhole, cross country, diving, fencing, figure skating, flag football, handball, horseshoes, judo, ninja, pickleball, powerlifting, racquetball, rowing, soccer, softball, spikeball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, wrestling and Zumba.
Several additional events that are part of the Iowa Games remain scheduled as plan or have been rescheduled.
Still on as scheduled are whitewater slalom in June and July competition in 3D archery, bocce, disc golf, duathlon and triathlon, foot golf, golf, light saber and water skiing.
The August schedule includes as scheduled competition in black powder pistol and rifle, cycling time trials and road races, fishing, Hoover Ball and a satellite trapshooting competition.
Bowling districts, initially scheduled for early June, have been rescheduled for June 27-28 and July 11-12 and finals in the sport, both for individuals and high school teams, have been rescheduled for Aug. 7-9.
Sand volleyball competition in Des Moines remains scheduled for July 15-19, while competition in the sport set for Marion on June 13 has been moved to Aug. 15.
Iowa Games staff members will reach out in upcoming days to individuals or team leaders who had registered for canceled events regarding entry fees.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!