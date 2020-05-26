Iowa Games cancels majority of events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A majority of events planned for the 2020 Iowa Games were canceled Tuesday by event organizers, but there are still 20 events scheduled for individuals to compete in as part of the annual sports festival.

Organizers announced that challenges to the ability to produce events safely and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted what they described as a difficult decision to cancel more than 40 events that were scheduled between now and July 26.

"The Summer Games takes months of coordination and a tremendous amount of effort from our staff," Iowa Games CEO and executive director Chuck Long said in a statement announcing the decision.

"There are still many unknowns about COVID-19 and the reopening process, so we cannot justify holding the Games as it puts our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff at risk."

June events canceled include trapshooting, lacrosse, air gun competition and a cycling gravel grinder.