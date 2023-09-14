CALAMUS — The Calamus-Wheatland Warriors made history Friday.

Located 35 miles northeast of the Quad-Cities, the second-year team defeated H-L-V of Victor 30-24 at Midland's football field for its first victory in the eight-man game.

Calamus-Wheatland, with an enrollment of just over 200 students, has 21 players on the roster. The Warriors play their home games on a different school's field 24 miles northeast of their school.

“(The win) was very exciting at the time,” Calamus-Wheatland coach Doug Hinkle said. “It was hard to keep everybody off of the field. There was still time left on the clock, yet we knew the game was over at that point, but it was very exciting.”

Calamus-Wheatland won thanks to some opportune scoring in the closing minutes. Sophomore quarterback Brody Koch scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown with 52 seconds left to put the Warriors ahead 29-24, with the extra-point attempt forthcoming.

“I was really happy that we pushed through,” senior captain Eli Riedesel, and offensive guard-defensive end, said. “We had a little bit of a letdown in the first half. The second half kicked in, we really put the boots on the floor. We got to work, and we pushed through the pain.”

Calamus-Wheatland was 0-9 in its inaugural 2021 season of eight-man play, and much can be attributed to the 18 varsity players at the time just learning the sport. Lacking upperclassmen, they took a step back and played a junior varsity schedule last season. The Alleman Pioneers of the Western Big 6 Conference are doing the same this season.

This year's team is still young, featuring three seniors and four juniors along with nine sophomores and five freshmen.

“We've been improving as the year goes on, compared to two years ago, when we weren't even competitive. Now, every game, we're very competitive," Hinkle said. "The learning curve is a lot faster because this is their third year with me. They know the routine and know how my practice typically goes.”

Riedesel agreed they've become better three years in.

“Compared to 2021, I think our team has really grown,” Riedesel said. “We have problems since we're only in our third year together as a football team, but we've worked out a lot of the kinks when we were having problems with the first year. We got better from those mistakes, and looking back at the first year, we are not even the same team — we have completely gotten way better.”

One senior in particular, running back and defensive end Gabriel Roneus, is in his first year playing football but is learning the game from first principles. Why? Because Roneus is actually from the Scandinavian country of Sweden.

“(Football) is something new and different from what I am used to (in Sweden),” Roneus said. “We do not have club sports with the school — we only have clubs in Sweden. So, school spirit and everything is new to me.”

Roneus said he still was getting used to practices. He said they were longer and more physical than any the 6-foot-2, 170-pound running back experienced in his home country.

Speaking of practices, Calamus-Wheatland trains at its elementary school, as its high school does not have a football field. Any new field is likely years away.

The Calamus-Wheatland Community School District was involved in a special election on March 7, in Scott County, for property tax proposals for its schools in the towns of Calamus and Wheatland. One of the questions was regarding a general obligation bond of nearly $8 million, which would go toward enhancements to the Calamus-Wheatland High School, from remodeling classrooms to adding a new track and football complex.

However, the vote failed.

“Well, it would be nice if we would have the support of all the people, but things like that happen, and we'll just have another ballot to vote for (a new stadium) or we'll figure something else out for a new home field,” Hinkle said.

Nevertheless, Hinkle is proud of how much this team has improved since 2021.

“I'm just happy to be here,” Hinkle said. “I cannot wait, and I think if anybody has a chance, they should come up and watch us — we're improving and hopefully are going to bring home several more wins this season.”