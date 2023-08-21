The Davenport Central Blue Devils football team struggled through a tough 1-8 season last year with a young roster under second-year head coach Alex Berg, but with over 30 seniors headlining the 2023 roster, the team looks to start strong and play even stronger this season.

"Last season was a rough year - we were 1-8 in my first year taking over this program," Berg said this week during an early evening practice. "We only had about six to eight seniors on the team, so we were really young and inexperienced, so it kind of showed."

The Blue Devils went 1-2 in the first three games and ended the season on a six-game slide in which they were outscored 252-7.

The Central offensive line, at one point, allowed nine sacks against the Bettendorf Bulldogs, then a week later, allowed six more sacks against the Iowa City West Trojans.

"That's something that was a big emphasis for us in this offseason, was working on our past protection, being able to move the pocket and just in general like creating a pocket for [senior quarterback] Tatum Roselle," Berg said. "We did not graduate a single offensive lineman last year. So all of our guys are coming back a little bit more confident, little bit stronger."

Senior right tackle Jackson Feehan agreed.

"I feel 100 times better," Feehan said. "Last year we were at a good level but we were not good at all physically and our line was very undersized. We've added some big boys on the line and everyone on the line has gained at least 20 to 25 pounds of muscle."

Roselle also felt like the offensive line has benefitted from last year's tough lessons and grown literally and figuratively.

“I think [the offensive line] just wants it really bad," Roselle said. "They got a lot of criticism last year and I think they really took that to heart and realize how important their role was for this team. They've all accepted the challenge and worked extremely hard doing offensive line workouts by themselves just knowing how important their roles are on this team."

Speaking of confident returning players, the Blue Devils’ roster is littered with seniors – 34, according to Berg.

"That's one thing that we're really looking forward to this year," Berg continued. "We have 34 seniors and all of them had to play last year, so the experience level this year is a lot better than what we had last year."

Feehan had similar sentiments.

"Now that we're all seniors, we all have each other's back," Feehan said. "We've all been with each other for the last three and a half, four years. It’s nice."

Berg is also Central’s strength and conditioning coach, so he is pleasantly satisfied by the growth of the team, physically, as well as the team's depth, compared to this time last season — especially at the offensive skill positions.

"We have we had a lot of guys go out for track so they improve their speed," said Berg. "We have multiple guys at each receiver position now that can play so we're fresh and we can rotate."

Defensively, Central gave up an average of 50 points per game last season, including back-to-back 72-0 and 79-0 shutouts to end the season. So, what has Berg & Co. done to rectify a porous defense?

"We just need to keep things more simple," Berg said. "Working on the fundamentals of just tackling proper angles. I think at times we tried to get too complex last year. Also, just reacting and playing together and flying to the ball. Simplicity is key for us so our kids don't have to think and they can just play fast."

Just like how the offense has gotten better physically, the defense has as well.

"Defense, we've improved from the ends everywhere, front to bottom," senior wide receiver and safety Ty Harmsen said.

As for the upcoming schedule – Central has six rematches this season, including against Davenport North and Davenport West, so you know what is on their minds.

"We're on a revenge tour," Berg said. "We're just happy and looking forward to playing all these teams and competing."

Regardless, the team has had a very open mindset, established by Berg and the school.

"It is ‘we before me,’" Berg said. “The biggest thing is just putting the team before yourself and sometimes we're going to have to make decisions as a coaching staff. Sometimes we have to make a decision as players that we need to do something that's better for the overall product than just ourselves as an individual."

Roselle knows why that selfless mantra works well on the field.

"I think as a whole, we don't care who scores a touchdown," Roselle said. “We don't care who gets the yards. As long as we score, as long as someone gets a pick or a sack or a big tackle, we don't care who it is.

“We just want to win and just see everybody else succeed because we're not here for 20 years. We're only here for four [years] and then we can make a legacy that's longer than us. That's the ultimate goal of ‘we before me’ and I think we're going to do that this year.”