“All day, every day.”

That is the Davenport West Falcons’ motto, exclaimed repeatedly by the Falcons’ football players before and after their 28-20 home-opening win against Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium.

“We were in some tough spots, but we don't give up. We just kept on moving,” Falcons coach Dominique Nunn said. “We're resilient, and we don't back down. And I love that about this group of guys.”

Falcons junior running back Jordan Tate did most of the heavy lifting, with 16 rushes for a season-best 216 yards, 136 of them coming in the second half.

“(Tate) is one of the best running backs I have ever coached,” Nunn said. “I think he's one of the best running backs in the state of Iowa. He's got a ton of potential.”

The first half was a game of runs. The first quarter belonged to the Warriors, as they had two short fields that resulted in two red-zone touchdowns. On the opening kickoff, the Falcons fumbled at their own 28-yard line. Four plays later, Warriors sophomore running back Nicholas Riley scored on a 4-yard touchdown plunge with 10 minutes, 6 seconds left.

The Warriors scored again, this time on a 15-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Grady McGuire with 2:29 left in the opening frame, putting the road team up 14-0. They were set up by great field position after a Warriors’ 20-yard punt return that resulted in a first-and-10 at the Falcons’ 30-yard line.

However, the Falcons did not wave the proverbial white flag. Riding their running back, Tate, the Falcons looked to cut into the early deficit.

Following an offensive holding call after a 3-yard run by junior running back Marvin Neely, the Falcons faced first-and-2 at the 43-yard line. Tate, behind his offensive line, bulldozed his way for a 57-yard touchdown run to cut the Warriors' lead to 14-7 with just under five minutes in the second half.

Washington had a five-play drive that resulted in a punt with three minutes left in the half, and the Falcons had the home crowd and momentum on their side.

Davenport West, behind both senior quarterback Luke Matson and Tate, orchestrated a nine-play, 56-yard drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal by senior Bransen Heath. That trimmed the deficit to 14-10 at halftime.

The Falcons were not done with the comeback. The defense forced a turnover on downs on the Warriors’ opening possession of the second half. Just two plays later, Tate blasted up the middle for a 55-yard touchdown, putting the Falcons ahead 16-14.

On the ensuing Warriors possession, the team took 16 plays to go 69 yards, taking almost seven minutes off the game clock to score a go-ahead touchdown. McGuire found senior tight end J’Quari Willis for the 9-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds left.

The Falcons then responded with their own clock-draining drive. Trailing 20-16 with just over five minutes in the game, West faced fourth-and-13 at the Warriors' 16-yard line. It could go for the field goal, but that would give the Warriors the ball back with a one-point lead.

Instead, Nunn decided to go for it. That decision paid off, as Matson found sophomore running back Terryion Montgomery for a 15-yard reception, setting up first-and-goal at the 1.

Tate, the catalyst for the Falcons' third-quarter comeback, took a direct snap on second-and-goal and scored his second touchdown. The Falcons regained the lead, 22-20, after this 17-play, 76-yard drive, also taking seven minutes.

Five minutes left. Warriors down by two. Riley gashed the Falcons defense for 42 yards on the first play of the drive, which set up the Warriors in prime scoring position.

The Falcons then stood tall, stymying the Warriors and forcing a fourth-and-10 at the Falcons' 27-yard line. The nerves and pressure got to the Warriors’ holder and placekicker, as the snap and kick both were muffed, resulting in a turnover on downs.

On the next play, Tate provided the dagger for the Falcons. He broke through several tackles en route to a 63-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes left in the game. They led 28-20, following a missed extra point, giving the Warriors a glimmer of hope.

The Warriors did not give up. They drove down the field in eight plays, ultimately setting up fourth-and-15 at the Falcons' 23-yard line with 25 seconds left in the game.

McGuire scrambled to his left, then to his right. He threw a desperation heave into the end zone that was picked off by senior cornerback Jaden Meador.

Ballgame.

“I always tell the boys you can only take it play by play,” Nunn said. “We couldn't get 14 points back in one play. We had to make stop after stop and keep battling adversity. We had some fumbles, we had some turnovers, but when it all boils down to assignment and alignment. And we locked into that principle.”

Davenport West 28, Cedar Rapids Washington 20

Washington;14;0;6;0;--;20

Davenport West;0;10;6;12;—;28

First quarter

Wash. — Nicholas Riley 4 run (Katherine Anderson kick), 10:06

Wash. — Yealeseh Amah 15 pass from Grady McGuire, 2:29

Second quarter

West — Jordan Tate 57 run (Bransen Heath kick), 4:44

West — Heath 35 kick, 0:23

Third quarter

West — Tate 55 run (Heath miss), 7:23

Wash. — J'Quari Willis 9 pass from McGuire (2-pt fail), 6:57

Fourth quarter

West — Tate 1 run (Heath miss), 4:57

West — Tate 63 run (Heath miss), 2:03

Individual statistics

RUSHING – Washington: Riley 21-144, Mason Bahls 18-82, McGuire 8-21; West Davenport: Tate 16-216, Luke Mattson 6-42, Marvin Neely IV 3-13

PASSING – Washington: McGuire 12-21-2-107; West Davenport: Mattson 10-20-0-127

RECEIVING – Washington: Amah 4-44, Brock Davis 1-20, Landyn Mitvalsky 1-13, Willis 2-12, Colton Carver 1-9, Kaiden Dahl 1-6, Riley 1-3; West Davenport: Jaden Meador 3-60, Neely 5-37, Michael Foster 1-15, Brady Belz 1-14