MUSCATINE — What happens after a team’s star running back, a junior, gashes opposing defenses for over 2,000 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in just one season? You ride that running back heading into his senior season.

That running back’s name? Muscatine's Ty Cozad, the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s leading rusher last season who rushed for 2,095 yards and 20 touchdowns on 246 carries.

Despite the gaudy rushing totals, including Madden-like video game statistics of 41 carries for 391 rushing yards and four TDs against Bettendorf in Week 3 and a Muscatine school record 433 rushing yards and five rushing TDs against Dubuque Senior in Week 7, the Muskies finished last season 3-6.

Last season ended with only 23 healthy players for practice before the team’s season finale against Davenport West.

“Last season was a big stepping stone for us,” head coach DJ Hawkins said.

Despite the losing record, Cozad thought the 2022 season was a proverbial "step in the right direction" following a one-win 2021 season in his sophomore year.

“Last year was a big confidence booster, winning three games,” Cozad said. “Three games not might seem a lot, but for us, we came from a one-win season to now going 3-6 last year.”

This season, the Muskies have 24 seniors coming back, including Cozad, under fourth-year coach Hawkins.

“We're returning a lot of the guys,” Hawkins said. “It is like having 20 more coaches on the field because they know what the expectations are. They know what they want. So they're holding guys to that standard too. So it's fantastic having that many guys that are just good guys that love football and that want to be really good at it.”

The entire offensive line, composed of all seniors, returns for its second season under Hawkins. That should make life easier for Cozad this upcoming season.

“That's big because you don't have to think as much when you're running,” Cozad said. “It is a big confidence booster. I know what the offensive line can do. They played great last year. It takes a lot off of me.”

Hawkins agreed.

“It is huge having the linemen back,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins did mention that the offense “is not going to be as centered around Cozad” this season, as he wants his other skill players to get touches as well.

“We got all these other guys returning at all of these other positions, and hopefully, they are all going to get touches,” Hawkins said. “We’re hoping that those players getting other touches may take some touches away from Ty, but we fully expect Ty to still get his yards.”

When asked if the offense is going to be lessening the load for Cozad, Hawkins instead said the offensive game plan will be on a game-by-game basis.

“We're going to take whatever (the opposing offenses) give us,” Hawkins said. “If they are not going to stop Ty, then we are going to keep giving Ty the ball. If they do have answers for stopping one of the most talented players in the state, we are going to have answers for that as well.”

What would be equally as eye-popping as Cozad’s rushing totals from a season ago is who will be under center for the Muskies this season — sophomore quarterback Gaige Curtis will be the team’s starting quarterback, according to Hawkins. However, Hawkins has faith in the first-year quarterback.

“(Curtis has) gotten better all summer and is learning how to take control of the offense,” Hawkins said. “He’s getting more comfortable getting guys lined up, calling the plays and being more of a leader.”

However, Cozad has his slight worries about a sophomore making his first start ever on Friday.

“I started at running back as a sophomore, and I know how it feels to go out there on the first Friday night and get hit by a player that’s not on junior varsity,” Cozad said. “It’s a big difference.”

But there are some positive qualities about Curtis, as said by Cozad.

"There’s going to be a lot of learning for Gaige, but he’s a smart kid that can throw the ball, so I feel we are going to implement a lot more throwing this year. I feel that he can sling it pretty well,” Cozad said.

Defensively, the Muskies will bring back a majority of their juniors-turned-seniors, and Hawkins expects three brothers to bolster their secondary in the second year of the new system Hawkins implemented.

“Defensively, it's going to be the Brookhart boys (Vaughn, Gavin and Lincoln) — they are kind of our leaders as far as our tackling and defending,” Hawkins said.

Seniors Sawyer Zeck and Dayton Truesdale are two linebackers who expect to be a part of the Muskies’ rotation, Hawkins added.

“We got a lot of the guys back, as the defense is getting stronger, faster and more physical,” Cozad said. “I think we only graduated two defensive starters. So I feel these guys are playing with the same schemes as last year.”

Looking at the schedule, the Muskies will face two teams that combined for one win last season in Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-9) and Davenport Central (1-8) to open the season. However, Hawkins does not want to overlook the J-Hawks in the team’s home opener on Friday.

“(Jefferson) is returning almost everybody but one or two guys on offense, and they're very talented,” Hawkins said. “We feel it's going to be a very competitive game that we want, and we're hoping to be there in the fourth quarter and give ourselves a chance.”

The Muskies will then face three straight opponents from Weeks 5 through 7 that advanced to the Class 5A playoffs last season in Davenport West (7-3), Marion Linn-Mar (6-4) and Pleasant Valley (10-1) — the latter owning the best record in the Class 5A-4 in 2022.

“It’s a good schedule,” Hawkins said. “It's a balance of all the different levels.”

Cozad wants to break the all-time Muskies rushing record (he is only 180 yards shy) but ultimately has one goal in mind.

“I want to take the team to the playoffs,” Cozad said. “We haven't been to the playoffs in 10-12 years, so it would be a huge milestone as seniors to go to the playoffs.”