RIVERDALE – Pleasant Valley's volleyball team is coming off a Linn-Mar Invitational tournament title and is looking to ride the wave of wins with six conference matches and two Iowa tournaments left this season.

The Spartans defeated the likes of North Tama, Center Point-Urbana and Assumption among the seven teams in the tournament – all ranked in the top 15 of their respective classes. They swept all six of their opponents in straight sets, with the lone exception being Assumption in the final.

“It was a great spread of competition – all different levels - and I was really proud of how our girls battled through some tough times and adversity and ended up winning,” Spartans coach Amber Hall said.

In the championship match on Saturday, the Spartans dropped the first set (15-21), but won a nail-biting second and third sets (22-20 and 15-12) to earn the Linn-Mar Invitational title.

Senior captain and libero Molly Albrecht was proud of their performance.

“I think we did really well,” Albrecht said. “I saw a lot of progress of our team, and we faced some pressure and we did really well under that pressure. A couple of teams took us to some tight sets and Assumption took us to three (sets) so it was just a really good growing and learning process.”

Unlike the past eight years under Hall, this squad is one of the youngest, with Albrecht the only senior on the roster. Despite the youth across the board, they have won eight straight matches and sit atop the MAC (13-2, 3-0).

“I’m very proud of this team,” Hall said. “This group is a younger group than what we have had before -- so that’s been really great to hear and see that they are setting goals and then just being able to pursue and keep working towards those goals.”

Hall is also pleased that her Spartans are still undefeated in MAC play.

“We’ve been doing great,” Hall said. “To win a tournament in Linn-Mar is a great accomplishment. We are undefeated in the MAC so far, which is really great, too, because our competition here is good. So it's just really exciting to see.”

Hall is also delighted at the progress Albrecht has made over the years, from playing as a sophomore in the 2021-2022 season to the sole senior and one of three captains on this year’s squad.

“Her leadership has been so great,” Hall said. “She has been taking these girls underneath her wing and showing that leadership and what it takes to be a PV volleyball player – not just playing-wise, but also being a leader and taking care of each other, pushing each other and holding each other accountable.”

Her teammates and co-captains in junior hitter Lauren Brohm and sophomore right outside hitter Isabelle Kremer felt the same way about the team’s leader in digs (110) and second in aces (18).

“She's been a great leader," Brohm said. "She's been very vocal, telling girls where to hit and she's been a huge asset for us.”

“She pushes us to be our best and she really helped us on the court,” Kremer said. “She's a very good communicator, and just a really good friend off the court too.”

Albrecht felt similarly, as the Spartans' go-to leader.

“It's really fun to lead them,” Albrecht said. “They're a great group, and they all work really hard and we all have a lot of fun.”

The Spartans take on MAC opponents Davenport North Wildcats (5-8, 2-0) Tuesday night and the Clinton River Queens (1-9, 0-3) Sept. 19 before their penultimate tournament of the season on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Liberty Invitational.

That tournament features currently undefeated Dike-New Hartford Wolverines (16-0), a team the Spartans lost to in the Ankeny Centennial Early Bird Tournament back on Aug. 26. They fell in straight sets, 13-21, 15-21.

“I'm really excited because that was one of our losses at the beginning of the season,” Hall said. “They beat us in two sets. It was pretty close. But we're really excited for that rematch and opportunity.”

Albrecht is excited about the Liberty Invitational and potentially facing the Wolverines again.

“There's going to be good competition, and it’s always fun to play good teams,” Albrecht said. “I really enjoy playing against tough teams and I think this will be a great growing and learning tournament for our team.

“We had one of our best fights against (Dike-New Hartford) and they are a great, well-rounded team. It’s always great to play them and get that experience from that team -- they really challenged us and we really learn and grow during those games. So, I am very excited.”

Hall said the current group of Spartans are a joy to coach.

“They come in every day working hard,” Hall said. “Every time that we take the court, we have an opportunity to prove ourselves, show what we can do and just push each other to be that much better.”