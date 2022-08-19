ISC Fastpitch tourney down to its final four

And then there were four.

After 34 teams started the week vying for a championship, the 76th annual International Softball Congress World Fastpitch Tournament has been whittled to the final four.

The top-ranked Kitchener Hallman Twins beat JB 2-0 Friday night in the winners' bracket final at the Green Valley Sports Complex in Moline. The Hallman Twins, led by a three-hitter from Huemul Mata and a home run from Federico Eder, will play in Saturday night's championship contest.

On the consolation side of the bracket, the New York Gremlins and Bear Creek Express won games Friday to remain in the tournament.

After the Circle Tap Dukes beat the Grande Prairie Pirates 7-0 in the opening game Friday, the Gremlins knocked out Circle Tap with a 5-0 win. Andrew Kirkpatrick pitched a shutout for the Gremlins while Erick Ochoa had three hits and an RBI.

The AWP Lumberjacks defeated the Hill United Chiefs 7-5, but the Lumberjacks saw their tournament end Friday evening with a 4-0 loss to Bear Creek Express.

Sean Cleary pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts for Bear Creek Express, which is scheduled to play the Gremlins in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner of that contest faces JB in the consolation final at 1 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, with children under the age of 14 free.