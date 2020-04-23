ISU student athlete performance center still a go

Before the pandemic, the student athlete performance center was set to be complete in early 2021 if they don’t run into any delays. Now, delays seem inevitable.

“We’ve been working closely with the construction firm, and they wanted to continue working and we wanted to make sure they were adhering to social distancing and proper medical protocols to make sure their employees are staying safe,” Pollard said. “That project has continued on pace but my guess is that it will run into some delays at some point because I’m sure there will be material delivery issues because things will start to back up.”

The other projects, the Hilton renovation and the bridge, were in the planning phase.

The Iowa Board of Regents said the Hilton project has been pulled from the agenda and will be put on hold.

Pollard is still trying to move forward with the bridge best he can.

“We just selected the architect for the bridge last week,” Pollard said at the beginning of the month.

To help navigate the uncertain financial future of Iowa State and college athletics as whole, Iowa State is putting off other, smaller projects.