It is deer season for youth, adults, and your vehicle

Most people are aware that deer tend to move in the early morning, near sunset, and throughout the night, but there is another critical time for movement many people do not think about. Having just pulled the trail camera SD card next to my house, I can tell you that every buck is on their feet and starting to move. I had a different buck go by my camera at least each hour, so it is safe to say, “It’s that time of year.”
Typically for about six weeks, male deer, especially younger bucks, are on their feet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as well the traditionally known times. This is the time of day does tend to bed between feedings. Most bowhunters are very aware of this and stay in the woods all day.
My father is a retired rural mail carrier. Ask him if you don’t believe me. He usually had better scouting reports on the local woods than my cameras.
Since bucks have one thing on their mind, they will run out into traffic during the middle of the day in a hurry to get to the next bedding area, hoping they will find a female in estrus. Looking at the number of bucks hit on the road, compared to the rest of the year, will reinforce that fact.
Typically, a buck will stay with a “hot” doe for up to three days before moving on to find another willing partner. When you visualize about a third of the deer in any given area are likely on their feet trying to find a receptive doe, it puts things into perspective. So, it is time to be attentive, not just during low light, to avoid that unwanted call to your insurance agent.
Outdoorsman call with IDNR leaders: It is not very often you get to talk about the positives of COVID-19 health protocols, but this may be one. Last week Senator Neil Anderson had his annual sportsman’s update for area hunters, and because it was a virtual meeting, many people who traditionally would not be able to could participate. There were about 50 people in the Zoom call.
Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources; Chris Young, Office of Resource Conservation Director; Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer and several other DNR staff members were all available for questions after Jared Duquette gave a presentation on Illinois’ “Learn to Hunt” program. This is an initiative to make the outdoors more accessible to all citizens, as well as a great place for new or inexperienced hunters to find quality information about different hunting topics.
The website can be found at www.huntillinois.org. There you can also find the up-to-date information on changes because of COVID-19, such as hunting regulations at state parks and wildlife areas.
Special emphasis throughout the night seemed to be on youth opportunities. Recruiting children to the outdoors is always a goal, whether as the family tradition or just to make sure tomorrow’s generation understands the importance of our natural resources.
One of the highlights of the night was Director Callahan’s statement about the significant increase in license sales that are undoubtedly a consequence of the pandemic and people's desire to spend more time outdoors.
Even though current state health issues prohibit in-person meetings, it was very encouraging to see so many officials giving their time to answer questions for the hunting public.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!