It is deer season for youth, adults, and your vehicle

Most people are aware that deer tend to move in the early morning, near sunset, and throughout the night, but there is another critical time for movement many people do not think about. Having just pulled the trail camera SD card next to my house, I can tell you that every buck is on their feet and starting to move. I had a different buck go by my camera at least each hour, so it is safe to say, “It’s that time of year.”

Typically for about six weeks, male deer, especially younger bucks, are on their feet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as well the traditionally known times. This is the time of day does tend to bed between feedings. Most bowhunters are very aware of this and stay in the woods all day.

My father is a retired rural mail carrier. Ask him if you don’t believe me. He usually had better scouting reports on the local woods than my cameras.

Since bucks have one thing on their mind, they will run out into traffic during the middle of the day in a hurry to get to the next bedding area, hoping they will find a female in estrus. Looking at the number of bucks hit on the road, compared to the rest of the year, will reinforce that fact.