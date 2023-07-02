With the John Deere Classic beginning this week, spectators hoping to catch the action throughout the week should be prepared for what is allowed or not allowed at the TPC Deere Run facility in Silvis. Here are some requirements and tips:

1. Tickets

It is recommended that tickets be purchased online and in advance since all tickets for this year’s tournament will be digital. Immediately after ordering the tickets online, they will be delivered to the email address used for the purchase. Cell phones will be needed for tickets to be scanned when entering the tournament.

If a ticket was not purchased in advance, tickets are available for purchase on site via the internet.

Military personnel currently holding a Common Access Card and those who have retired from the armed services and veterans who have a valid ID card will be given free grounds admission for themselves and a guest. Tickets will be day-specific Wednesday through Sunday. The offer also applies to active-duty members.

These tickets must be secured in advance, and the allotment for a few days has already been filled.

2. Getting to the course

All ticket-holders will receive free parking at the tournament-sanctioned lots.

The only way to get to the course is via the tournament-run shuttles that operate out of the parking lots that are located at: The Bend EXPO (922 - Mississippi Parkway, East Moline) and Black Hawk College (6600 34th Ave, Moline, IL - 70th Street parking entrance).

Make sure to check your ticket and go to the parking identified on that ticket.

Buses will load and unload at the main gate of the tournament.

3. When you can be at the course

The course will be closed to the public Monday and Tuesday but will open Wednesday for Youth Day activities sponsored by The First Tee Quad Cities and the pro-am rounds. Gates will open at 6 in the morning.

The course will also be open at 6 a.m. each morning Thursday through Sunday for professional play when J.T. Poston attempts to defend his second pro title.

4. The concerts

There will be concerts after play on Saturday (Darius Rucker) and Sunday (Blake Shelton). They start at approximately 5:45 p.m. or 45 minutes after play concludes.

Fans must be on TPC Deere Run property by 4 p.m. both days as the gates will be closed for entrance at that time. Leave yourself plenty of time to catch a shuttle from the parking lots to the course.

“Hopefully we don’t have any disappointed fans who wait too long to get here and miss the concert,” Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director, said.

5. Youth Day

While Wednesday’s Youth Day festivities are brought to you by The First Tee Quad Cities and geared toward younger fans, a college-aged person will attract a lot of attention on Wednesday.

University of Iowa women’s basketball standout Caitlin Clark will be a huge draw on Wednesday. She is not only playing in the pro-am with fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson, the 2015 JDC champ, but she will also participate in the Youth Clinic at the practice facility at 3 p.m. along with PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan.

6. Player interactions

Player interactions and autographs will take place at designated Autograph Zones near the driving range/practice facility and by the scoring trailer behind the clubhouse.

On-course autographs will not be permitted during practice and tournament rounds.

7. Concession stands

Concession stands will be equipped with contactless QR code scanning for menu access and payment. Clear dividers will be placed between staff and customers and the use of "grab 'n' go" food style serving will be available wherever possible.

The Oasis and other beverage stands will remain operational on Saturday and Sunday for patrons attending the concerts.

8. Cell phone policy

Spectators will be allowed to take photos with their mobile devices throughout the course except in areas of competition during official rounds or when requested by players, security and PGA Tour officials. Cameras will not be allowed Thursday through Sunday. Receiving or placing phone calls will remain limited to designated cell phone zones.

Cell phones must be on silent at all times, and flash can't be used when taking photos, content can be used for personal purposes only and no livestreaming or real-time coverage will be allowed.

9. Bag policy

Do not bring bags larger than 6-inches-by-6 inches OR 12-by-6 if they are clear/see-through bags.

There is no bag check at the Welcome Center on property, so you will have to return the bags to your vehicles if they do not meet the required sizes.

View the “Prohibited Items” list on the John Deere Classic website and leave those items at home. You will not be permitted access to the course with these items.