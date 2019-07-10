Name: Don Burns
City: Davenport
Age: 72
Volunteer position: Media shuttle driver
Other/past volunteer duties: General driving, caddie shuttle, holding the quiet sign
Years volunteering at JDC: Third year overall
Do you golf: Yes, three or four times a week.
Favorite golfer: None, but I enjoy seeing the first-time winners
Favorite former JDC champions: Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker
Favorite spot to watch JDC: Holes No. 9 or No. 18. Anywhere in the shade.
Favorite part of volunteering: Meeting different people, caddies, media. “It’s nice to visit with them.”
Volunteer advice: “I think volunteerism is important in general.”