{{featured_button_text}}
JDC Volunteer No. 2: Don Burns

Don Burns is a media shuttle driver this year at the John Deere Classic. He thinks volunteerism is important and hopes for a first-time winner this year.

 DRAKE LANSMAN
dlansman@qconline.com

Name: Don Burns

City: Davenport

Age: 72

Volunteer position: Media shuttle driver

Other/past volunteer duties: General driving, caddie shuttle, holding the quiet sign

Years volunteering at JDC: Third year overall

Do you golf: Yes, three or four times a week.

Favorite golfer: None, but I enjoy seeing the first-time winners

Favorite former JDC champions: Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker

Favorite spot to watch JDC: Holes No. 9 or No. 18. Anywhere in the shade.

Favorite part of volunteering: Meeting different people, caddies, media. “It’s nice to visit with them.”

Volunteer advice: “I think volunteerism is important in general.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0