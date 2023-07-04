SILVIS — Ludvig Aberg has had to learn a few lessons on the fly in the past few years of his young life.

The latest of those has been transitioning onto the PGA Tour just weeks after finishing a stellar college career at Texas Tech University.

“Yeah, it's been a few intense weeks,” said Aberg who is playing his fourth event as a pro in this week’s $7.4 million John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. “Ever since I played my first event in Canada a couple of weeks ago, it's been kind of on the go all the time.

“But, you know, I try to be prepared for it. I try to prepare as much as I could, and it's going to be – it's going to take some time … to get used to it. And whether you like it or not, it's a completely new setting. So there's a lot that goes into that.

“All I can do is try to embrace it, try to have fun with it, and try to learn as much as I can because there are going to be things that are different.”

The biggest difference, he said, is the schedule changes from collegiate to pro tournaments.

“We were just talking about going from week to week to week, which in college you normally had a few days between the tournaments at least, but now you're leaving the last round, and you have a fresh round the next day,” he said. “I think those things are going to be a little bit different, and I think being OK with being a little bit uncomfortable at times is going to be important.”

The 23-year-old Swede does know a thing or two about being uncomfortable while making big transitions in his life. He did so five years ago when he came across the pond for college.

“It was a little bit of a change coming from Sweden to Lubbock because it was very different, just a little bit,” he said with a wry smile. “I wouldn't want to have it any other way. Lubbock is so much fun, and I still live there. I'm going to be living there until the end of the year.”

Another thing he would love to be ready to transition into is a spot on the European Ryder Cup team in the near future. He is a longshot to make the team for September’s event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, but with his game could be setting himself up for many of those opportunities in the near future.

He recently played a couple of rounds with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was a little bit nervous, but Luke, he was a great guy. We talked a little bit at least during the round and got to know him a little bit more.

“If you would have asked me a few weeks ago if Ryder Cup was on my mind, no, absolutely not because I was still in college and I didn't think about it. But obviously being in that situation a little bit more, as a competitor and as a golfer, Ryder Cup is something you dreamed of since from the first time you saw it as a little kid.

“Obviously, I would have loved it, but it's also not on my mind all the time. All I can do is try to prepare for every tournament and try to do as good as I can and see where that takes me.

“Sometime in my career, I would love to play a Ryder Cup, absolutely.”

On his mind this week is the JDC, which will be his fourth start since turning pro after an All-American career at Texas Tech that led to him earning the first direct link from college to full Tour privileges through the PGA Tour University program that gives a full Tour card to the top-ranked collegiate player each year.

“I think the PGA Tour U team is unbelievable what they're doing. Not only for me, but for everyone who is a graduating senior,” he said. “I think the opportunities that come with it, if you would have told me two years ago that I was going to be a member of the PGA Tour coming out of school, I would be over the moon. Just to have status out of college is so valuable, whether it's Korn Ferry, whether it's the PGA Tour, and it's only going to get better, too. I'm super grateful for all their support. I'm just kind of fortunate to be the first guy to take advantage of it.”

In his three pro starts, he has made the cut in each and logged two Top 25 finishes along with nearly $265,000 in earnings. His best was a T24 at the Travelers Championship.

He comes into this week’s event off a T40 at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit where he opened with a pro low round of 65.

Ironically, he is being looked at by some as a favorite for this week in a tournament that kick-started so many young careers with 23 first-time winners here.

“Yeah, that's a little bit surreal, I think,” he said at the thought of being a newbie with such high expectations placed on him.

He admitted that he had watched this tournament in the past and was familiar with TPC Deere Run from the TV broadcasts and the history of this event.

“I think it is what it is. I think whatever you say it's going to be,” he said. “I think for me I've been close to the lead now for a few tournaments, and it's a lot of fun. All I can do is try to put myself in that position again.

“If I can prepare well and I can play well and then come Sunday I might have a chance to win, that would be great, but I'm also going to be OK if I don't.”

That’s all part of his latest transition to the game that is professional golf.