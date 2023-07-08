SILVIS – Tano Goya and his caddie Delapenna Facundo spend so much time together, they even dress alike.

Fans watching Goya's first visit to the John Deere Classic likely noticed the duo sporting matching threads this week, Saturday's outfit a fun pink shirt with blue palm trees and grey pants.

"It's been a thing for probably a year and a bit now," Goya said. "We started using different (shirts), then one day, we were like, 'What if we started wearing the same shirts? People liked it and we have good fun with it."

Facundo has been Goya's caddie for nearly three years, and the pair have created a close bond that goes beyond what clothes they're wearing.

"We created a great friendship, we spend a lot of time together on the course, obviously, and in the tournaments but outside as well, I go to his house, we spend some time together and we're just like brothers," Goya said. "For me it's very important because he's also a good person to have on the course when I'm struggling or going through some tough times, and also when I'm going through good times and enjoying them with him, it's great."

Goya's fun-loving nature was evident through Saturday's third round. The 16-year pro often had a smile on his face and finished the round firing a 3-under 68 to move to 10-under for the tournament.

Goya has had some professional success, with seven international wins, and playing his first full season on the PGA Tour, the Argentinian has made 12 cuts and has one top 25 finish, a tie for 11th at the Puerto Rico Open in March. He's in good position to build on that Sunday, entering the final round tied for 23rd at 10-under, but just six shots off the lead.

"I've just got to the point where I've been playing this game for 16 years as a pro, I've been playing in Europe, I've been playing here for the whole year and I have fun playing the game," he said. "I'm not going to let a bad round or a bad shot affect the way I see it. Just be loose, just enjoy it and do my best and expect it's going to come, and if not, it's fine."