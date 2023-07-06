Nate Lashley put a spin on the old adage that if you find something that works, it’s a good idea to stick with it.

The 40-year-old looking for his second PGA Tour victory figured if others found something that works, you might as well try it, too.

To that end, the Nebraska native saw what has been working for Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark on the greens and decided to give it a try.

“I did notice something in my putting, and I also am trying the counterbalanced putter, which like Wyndham and Rickie are putting so well with,” he said on Thursday at TPC Deere Run.

Those comments came after carding a seven-birdie round of 6-under 65 in which he made 112 feet worth of putts and needed only 22 strokes on the 14 greens he hit in regulation. He gained 2.751 strokes on the field putting, which was 12th among the 156 starters.

The putter concept seems to have found new footing with the success that Fowler and Clark are having as they both sit in the Top 10 of the FedExCup race.

“It seems to be kind of a theme right now. Everybody is kind of trying it. It does feel great,” said Lashley. “Hopefully can just continue to putt like this for the next — well, for a long time.”

Rough day for Zach: Zach Johnson is an old hand at putting up low scores at TPC Deere Run.

The veteran, though, wasn’t able to conjure up that recipe on Thursday as he carded a 1-over 72 in the opening round of the PGA Tour event.

The Iowa native then headed to the range for a lengthy afternoon of work exasperated and frustrated.

“I was reflecting coming down my last few holes. I did make a couple of birdies in there, but I think I probably – I take my play at this place a little bit for granted over the years,” said the 2012 JDC champ and current Ryder Cup captain. “It's not an easy golf course. If you get the ball in play, obviously you can score. So I feel like I'm doing that all right, and I can continue to do that, but I don't know.”

Johnson’s round included two birdies (holes 6 and 8) and three bogeys (7, 11, 13). He hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens, but made only 48-feet, 9-inches worth of putts.

“I didn't score. I didn't hit it close enough. I didn't putt well,” he said. “That's probably the summary.”

The guy who from 2009 to 2016 had 29 rounds in the 60s has now posted at least one round in the 70s in each of the last six years.

When asked if there was anything psotive to take from the round, his answer was blunt.

“I need to regroup mentally and figure out what the positives may be,” he said.

Still, he felt there was hope as he finished his round with two birdies in his last four holes.

“I still have got an opportunity tomorrow,” he said. “If I put a good number up, I can make a charge. That will be my focus. Nothing but that.

“The way I see it, I made two birdies on my last four holes. Maybe that can provide momentum for tomorrow. We'll see.”

Paying off: Peter Kuest and William Mouw are looking to make the most of their chances in a PGA Tour event this week.

Peter Kuest (T14/-4), who finished T4 at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic to earn a spot in the field this week, carded a 4-under 67 to sit T14 and trail leader Jonas Blixt by five shots. He carded six birdies and one eagle that offset two bogeys and a double.

Mouw, the former Pepperdine standout and sponsor exemption, carded a 5-under 66 in his second PGA Tour start (MC/2022 U.S. Open) and is tied for ninth. He came into this event off four consecutive Korn Ferry Tour starts since turning professional, making the cut in each and posting all 16 rounds under-par.

Illinois boys go under par: There is a fivesome of Illinois entrants in this week’s field and all of them played well on Thursday.

Nick Hardy (Northbrook) led that group, carding a 4-under 67 that had him tied for 14th behind leader Jonas Blixt, who was at 9-under 62.

Doug Ghim (Arlington Heights), D.A. Points (Pekin) and Tommy Kuhl (Morton) all carded 1-under 70s and were tied for 64th.

Kevin Streelman (Wheaton) shot an even-par 71.

There was one other Iowa entrant besides Zach Johnson. Iowa PGA Section champ Jay Giannetto (Marshalltown) carded a 6-over 77.

How the course played: There were 577 birdies carded Thursday to go with 10 eagles (five at No. 2, three at No. 14, and one each at No. 10 and No. 17). There were 395 bogeys, 34 doubles and two triples — those coming at 15 and 18. The course played to a stroke average of 70.179.

Bunker shots: There was one final field change before the start of play on Thursday and that was when Justin Lower, a former NAIA men's champ at Deere Run who finished T51 in last year's JDC, had to WD because of illness. He was gone, but not forgotten as his golf bag was still in the storage area at Deere Run on Thursday. ... Blixt holds the first-round lead of a PGA Tour event for the first time since the 2014 Greensboro Open when he went on to finish T35. … Reid Martin (T115/+1), a former caddie on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, posted a first-round 72 after advancing out of the pre-qualifier (69) and Monday’s four-spotter (62). … Greyson Sigg opened with a 6-under 65 to post his 13th consecutive par-or-better score on Tour, the longest such streak of his career. … Garrick Higgo (T3/-6), who sits No. 84 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, was one of 11 players to record a bogey-free round on Thursday. … Three players eagled the drivable 360-yard, par-4 14th hole – Blixt, Mouw and Chris Kirk.