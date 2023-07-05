SILVIS — Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson shed a bit of light on the composition of his team for the upcoming international event.

As explained by the Iowa native and 2012 John Deere Classic champ, those players on the upstart LIV Tour are eligible for Ryder Cup competition with the event in September in Italy being under the auspices of the PGA of America.

“… So the individuals that are Americans that play on other tours that are not the PGA Tour, they could play,” said Johnson during a Wednesday press conference at TPC Deere Run.

According to the Ryder Cup website, all U.S. players will have the opportunity to earn points (from 2022 through the second FedEx Cup Playoff event — BMW Championship — on August 20th. The top six eligible players on the points list will secure spots on the U.S. Team.

Currently, those six are Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka (a member of the LIV Tour), Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa.

The six remaining slots on the U.S. Team will go to eligible players who are captain’s selections and will be announced by Johnson following the 2023 Tour Championship.

Cameron Young (No. 10), Denny McCarthy (No. 14), Chris Kirk (No. 19), Taylor Moore (No. 22), Russell Henley (No. 23), Adam Schenk (No. 24), Eric Cole (No. 26), Keith Mitchell (No. 27) and Matt Kuchar (No. 30) are among those in the Top 30 on that points chase who are playing in this week’s John Deere Classic.

The recent collaboration between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund that finances the LIV Tour has created plenty of confusion as to the direction professional golf is taking in the near future.

Johnson admitted he still was a bit flustered regarding the direction of the Tour when asked about his Ryder Cup team.

“That's a good question, given the climate,” he said. “Number one, what's transpired, there's still a lot of unknowns. I think we have a pretty good idea as to what the intentions and motivations are for the PGA Tour.

But when it comes to the Ryder Cup, our system, if you will, was already intact arguably last year even when we decided as a Ryder Cup committee as to how we wanted to navigate the landscape.”

He went on to say that he is just looking to compile the best team — on and off the course — to beat the European squad at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

No weak fields: The John Deere Classic has long been considered an afterthought by many. The only small-market tournament left on the PGA Tour has suffered from a lack of respect.

That perception, though, is unfounded according to one of the top young players on the Tour who is playing here this week.

“There's also the element of anyone that wants to call a PGA Tour field weak is probably not correct,” said Cameron Young, who is ranked No. 19 in the Official World Golf Ranking. “You can't call any PGA Tour-sanctioned field weak. The Canadian Tour, the competition is amazing. Korn Ferry Tour is really strong. It's a very difficult tour to play on. Out here is obviously very difficult to succeed.

“I think it's just not a realistic way to look at it. Any one field on the PGA Tour, there's 150 really good golfers. It's just a battle of who plays well that week.”

One more move: There was one more adjustment to the field on Wednesday when Brian Gay withdrew, citing a back injury. He was replaced in the 156-man field by Tommy Gainey.

Stumping: There is plenty of time between shots during a round of golf and Iowans Zach Johnson on Caitlin Clark took some of that time to contemplate her future at the University of Iowa.

The 21-year-old Clark, coming off a historic season in which the Hawkeyes finished second to LSU in the national tournament, will be entering her senior season this fall.

Johnson, a big Hawkeye backer, has admittedly become a huge Clark fan and would like to be able to watch her in the back-and-gold for a few more years.

“I’m making a deal for Caitlin,” said Johnson. I figured it out. She’s got at least three years of eligibility left. … Three years left, a couple of corporate deals. Shouldn’t be a problem.”

“He talked to the NCAA,” Clark added with a smile. “He has it figured out.”

When Johnson was welcomed to his press conference, it was noted that this is his 21st JDC. PGA Tour media rep Mark Williams identified him as the mayor of the John Deere Classic.

“More like the jester,” Johnson deadpanned.

Man’s best friend: Adam Schenk and his family are traveling together this week. That mean’s his wife, Kourtney, and young son, A.J., are with him. So is their dog, Bunker.

Schenk said the family planned an outing to Wednesday evening’s Big Dig hosted by Deere & Co. at a testing facility.

“Yes, I've done it twice,” said Schenk of the casual off-course event. “It's been a couple of years since I have done it. Last year I got sick and had to withdraw, which was unfortunate, but the Big Dig, it's special. Get around some of the John Deere equipment and get to play with some of the bulldozers and move some dirt.”

The family outing also presumably included Bunker.

“So Bunker will be running around, jumping in the pond, I'm sure,” said Schenk. “He'll be in heaven.”

That’s the opposite of the feelings the pup has this week when dad goes to work. Schenk said that Bunker usually accompanies him to the golf course when he is home and working on his game.

This week, that is a little different.

“Leaving this morning, he sees me take my golf bag, and he goes with me most of the time, but when we're at tournaments, he doesn't go obviously,” said Schenk. “So he sees me taking the golf bag and he knows he is not going, so he puts on the pouty face and makes you feel pretty bad.”

Get used to it, Adam. A.J. will soon have the same reaction.