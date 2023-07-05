SILVIS – J.T. Poston would love nothing more than to defend his John Deere Classic title this week.

But he knows that task won’t be easy.

Not with a bunch of hungry youngsters looking to make their mark.

Not with a bunch of grizzled veterans wanting to prove they are still significant and cash the $1.3 million winner's share of the $7.4 million purse.

“Yeah, your first question, it's just hard to win anywhere, but I think here any time you have a place where there's going to be some low scores, if you are the guy with the lead, it can be kind of a tricky spot," said Poston. "I remember that last year. That was kind of the first time for me or one of the few times for me playing with a lead and trying to get it done and close it out. It's walking that fine line of still staying aggressive and trying to extend your lead and also trying not to give any back because you know guys are going to be making birdies."

That birdie binge begins Thursday morning. Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt and Henrik Norlander lead the field off the first tee at 6:45 a.m. and Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler and Greyson Sigg lead the chase off the 10th tee at the same time. Poston opens at 12:43 p.m. off the first tee in a featured group that includes past champs Lucas Glover and Michael Kim.

The field is one of the stronger in terms of Top 50 players. There are nine of those in this year’s field, matching a number not seen here since 2015, according to tournament director Andrew Lehman.

“It's incredibly hard to win out here, and I think everybody knows that,” said Adam Schenk, who is ranked No. 51 in the Official World Golf Rankings. “No one would argue with that.”

At TPC Deere Run, where the rough has been kept at four inches and the greens will run in the range of 12 on the Stimp meter, according to PGA Tour advance man Mike Peterson, it will take plenty of birdies.

The winning score here has reached 19-under every year since 2009.

Kim has the tourney record at 27-under set in his 2018 runaway.

The average tournament scores since 2010 have been sub-70 on the par-71 layout.

“It takes a lot of birdies to win here,” said Poston, who posted a 21-under winning score spurred by an opening 62 last year.

Poston is hoping to recreate last year’s magic. To that end, he and five others are back in the “frat house.” Poston, Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire, Greyson Sigg, Sepp Straka and Denny McCarthy are back in the same house they stayed in last year.

The off-course activities are also being repeated with nightly gin games taking place.

“A lot of us were in the house last year, and so we jumped on it and got the same one again,” he said. “A lot of cards and having fun back at the house after the rounds.”

Poston said that the living accommodations this week make for a welcome change from the usual weekly grind on the road.

“Yeah, a handful of us will stay together all the time in AirBNBs,” he said. “Rarely do we get one that's big enough for all of us to hop in and where all of us are playing the same week, so this is kind of unique in that sense where it's a lot of fun.

“We do that a lot. I mean, the hotels can get old pretty fast, so try to mix it up with some AirBNBs and house rentals.”

Also looking to mix it up are a bunch of young guys, led by PGA Tour University winner Ludvig Aberg.

The tournament has continued to cater to the young guns and some of those guys who received sponsor exemptions include top-ranked amateurs Gordon Sargent and Michael Thorbjornsen along with William Mouw, Tommy Kuhl and Ross Steelman.

“As far as the young guys go, I think it's an awesome opportunity,” said Poston. “This time of year some of the guys are coming out of college and getting exemptions, and this is a tournament that does a great job of giving those guys chances to prove themselves. They're obviously doing a good job of that.

“I think these guys coming out of college are so good, and they're ready to win right away. I don't think that's always been the case, but it's pretty cool.

“And for them, like you said, they don't really have anything to lose, but they have a lot to gain. So it's a great position to be in.”

So is being the defending champ. That is a position Poston would like to retain for another year.