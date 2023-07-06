It can be easy for professional golfers to dig themselves into a big hole on the golf course.

One bad hole can lead to a bad round.

One bad round can lead to a bad week.

One bad week can lead to big trouble and a tough season.

Conversely, being able to dig yourself out of trouble can make for unparalleled success.

Adam Schenk got his John Deere Classic week off to a fun start by doing some digging at Wednesday evening’s Big Dig family gathering.

In his opening round on Thursday, there wasn’t much trouble out of which to dig at TPC Deere Run as he fired six birdies without any blemishes en route to a 6-under 65. That had him on the first page of the leaderboard and his cool, confident approach had him trailing leader Jonas Blixt by three shots.

“I try not to get too high or too low,” said Schenk, who comes in as the 51st-ranked golfer in the latest Official World Golf Ranking. “I feel like if you get too confident and cocky, I mean, golf is going to kick you right back down.

“I just try and do me and hit the shots I know I'm capable of hitting. Today they added up to a nice score.”

Maybe that was because Schenk got most of his digging out of his system on Wednesday evening at the Deere & Co. test plot where the Big Dig was hosted.

“It was super fun,” he said of the event. “Had our son (A.J.) and our dog (Bunker). He (A.J.) loved it. He was a little scared of the machinery, but he did great. ... I got to use a backhoe and move a pretty good amount of dirt. It was harder than I thought it would be. The two different controls, joy sticks on both sides, but it was really cool. Dug a pretty big hole.”

Schenk could have used some of that machinery to help him find the fairways on Thursday as he only hit eight of 14 off the tee. But he showed his acumen with recovery shots by hitting 14 of 18 greens.

Maybe one of his biggest saves came on No. 8 where an errant tee shot left had him recovering from the bunker on that side of the fairway.

“I don’t like that tee shot,” admitted Schenk. “I tried to aim down the left and hit a push draw and overdrew it a little bit. I was happy to see it finish in the bunker.”

From the bunker, he hit a 9-iron from 148 yards to 13 feet, 9 inches and drilled the putt.

“Bonus,” he said of that birdie. “Big bonus.”

The 31-year-old said that he is figuring out the courses he has played more often in his eight-year pro career and does find a bit comfort on the ones he has familiarity with.

“I played most of the golf courses six times now, so I should have it a little bit figured out,” he said. “Played nice here a couple of times, so just hopefully continue that good play.”

And when he gets off to a positive start at Deere Run, it usually equates to success.

This is his fifth JDC. In the previous four, he started two of them with rounds in the 70s. One of those results in a missed cut in 2018 (70-70) and a WD last year when he got sick after an opening 77.

In 2019 and 2021, he opened with 4-under 67s. Both years he finished at 16-under to post finishes of T6 and T4.

So, without any holes to dig out of after a solid first round, Schenk could be a player to watch the next three days at Deere Run.

He could really be digging it if he follows with three more 65s.