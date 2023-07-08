SILVIS – Hit it in the left rough off the first tee. No problem in getting a birdie.

Hit it in the right rough on the par-5 second? How about making an eagle with a three-and-a-half foot putt after an approach from 207 yards?

Into the rough on the par-4 fourth? How about an approach from 93 yards to eight feet and a fourth straight birdie?

That was how Alex Smalley started Saturday’s third round of the $7.4 million John Deere Classic.

It was the start to a personal record-tying round of 9-under 62 at TPC Deere Run that shot him up the leaderboard.

Finishing in the middle of the afternoon, he was eventually passed by Brendon Todd, who held the solo 54-hole lead at 16-under par after carding his second 5-under 66 of the week.

Smalley, Denny McCarthy (66) and Adam Schenk (67) are tied for second at 15-under 198.

Peter Kuest, looking to follow up his T4 at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, is solo fifth at 199 after a 6-under 65.

Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field who held the 36-hole lead, struggled on Saturday. Not able to get anything started early, he finished with the lone double-bogey of the day at No. 18 to settle for an even-par round of 71 and sits in an eight-way tie for sixth place at 200.

Also in that huge logjam at sixth are first-round leader Jonas Blixt (65), Chris Kirk (66), defending champ J.T. Poston (65), 2021 champ Lucas Glover (66), Kevin Roy (68), Mark Hubbard (67), and William Mouw (68).

Eight of the 13 players within three strokes of the lead are seeking their first Tour victory.

Tee times are back to normal for Sunday’s final round with twosomes going off No. 1 tee from 6:55 a.m. (Matt Kuchar as a solo) to Todd and Smalley in the final group at 12:45.

“It's just head down and make birdies,” said Todd, a three-time Tour champ, of his approach for the final round. “It's going to be hard to run away and hide here, but that's the goal.

“Anybody who is within three shots of the lead is looking to go as low as they can. So there's certainly going to be no defense for me tomorrow. … If I have a wedge in my hand, I'm going for it. Par-5s you have to make birdies, and a little bit longer club, you can hit it on the green and give yourself a chance.”

Todd saved a bogey-free round with a 12-foot, 4-inch par putt on No. 18 to close his round.

Smalley’s 62 – seven birdies and the eagle on No. 2 -- was the best of the day by three strokes.

“I feel like a veteran here,” he said. “I've only had two years on Tour, and this is my third year at this event, so it's one of the few events where I feel like I know the course decently well.”

Todd carded also kick-started his round with an eagle at No. 2 and parred until birdies at 13, 15 and 16.

“Yesterday I had virtually no wind, and yeah, today it was blowing pretty good,” said Todd. “I thought there were pretty good scores considering the wind today, but you get on these greens, they're rolling so good, I think guys are making putts.”

McCarthy, known as one of the top putters on Tour, thought the breezes made scoring difficult on a sunny day.

“I think when the wind starts gusting, I think putting is actually harder than hitting shots,” he said after making 15-feet of putts thanks to a couple of bombs. “I like playing and hitting shots in the wind, but putting it makes it difficult when you start getting wind gusting 15 miles an hour on some putts. … In my opinion it's tougher on the greens when it starts blowing than it is on approach shots.”

Even when the wind blew shots offline, there were plenty of quality recovery shots.

Just ask Smalley.