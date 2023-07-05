SILVIS — Two of the top-ranked players in this week’s John Deere Classic field find themselves in the same unique, slightly unenviable, situation.

Cameron Young and Adam Schenk don’t have a problem with it, either. Or at least have found a way to put it in perspective and are dealing with it.

Both Young, ranked No. 19 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 49th in the FedExCup standings, and Schenk, ranked 51st in the world and 26th in the FedExCup chase, are both still looking for their maiden PGA Tour victories.

The two have taken different paths in rising up the PGA Tour ranks.

The 26-year-old Young had a meteoric debut last season when he won Rookie of the Year honors and made the President’s Cup team.

Schenk, a 31-year-old grinder, has worked his way into elite status on the Tour being what you could call an “average Joe” who just goes about his business.

Each, though, have that desire to be called a champion.

“I would say it's something that I want to achieve,” said Young, who has three Top 10 finishes this season to go with $4.3 million in earnings.

“Winning is great,” said Schenk, who has four Top 10 finishes this season and has $3.8 million earnings this season. “It's not all it's about, but that's something I have to knock off my list. That's next for me. So I would not have regret if I don't win, but it's something that I really, really want to do.”

Both have been on the precipice of that elusive first victory. Young placed second at the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play, third at the Hero World Challenge as well as a 7th at The Masters. He was also on the first page of the U.S. Open leaderboard on Sunday before a bad stretch knocked him into a T32 finish.

That has created a Yin and Yang for him on the golf course. He knows his game is primed for a victory, but that made for frustration as well as motivation.

“I would love to say it's not frustrating and I'm just excited every week to go and see what happens, but yeah, there is definitely frustration that comes along with it,” he said.

“… I feel like I'm seeing the same positive signs, and as long as I can keep myself in control of my mind and keep practicing and integrating the same things, at some point I know that's good enough to compete and have a chance to win out here. It's worked before. It's just a matter of putting it together a little bit.”

Schenk understands how tough it is to win on Tour.

“Everyone has such different talent levels out here. I feel like there's 20 to 30 guys out here, maybe more, they're just really good. They're probably just a step above everybody else,” he said.

That has changed his perspective of the game, if not his approach.

“… I think it's important just for people to realize – it goes back to focusing on yourself,” he said. “If I take care of my business and handle my situations and my talent level and the shots I can hit and the shots I don't know how to hit as consistently, how do I get by those, that is how I give myself the best chance to win rather than I played great and finished 7th. I need to change everything because it is hard to win out here.

“I think people lose sight of how good of golf you have to play to even finish in the top 20. It goes back to the Kevin Kisner quote a long time ago: "They give away a lot of money for 20th place too." So it's not all bad.”

Schenk, who logged his first Tour Top 10 finish here in 2019 when he tied for sixth, also realizes how difficult it is to find the winner’s circle. That, too, has shaped his perspective.

“Being in contention is so fun, and maybe that's what I have learned more than anything,” said Schenk. “When you get in contention just how fun it is, so you are not necessarily trying to do anything just besides get back in that situation so you can have that much fun again.”

While Schenk knew some of the background on the John Deere Classic producing 23 first-time winners, Young admitted he was not aware of those numbers.

Both, though, would love to be No. 24 on that list – the first first-timer since Dylan Frittelli in 2019.

Schenk admitted he has never really been in a position on a Sunday to go out and win a tournament. Young has, but not been able to finish it off as others have done more to win those events more than he has lost them.

“But honestly I really thought the first time I was going to win a PGA Tour event might have been the PGA Championship last year, which would have been kind of a rare one,” said Young, who had a three week run of T3, T2 and T3 at the RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship won by Justin Thomas in a playoff over Will Zalatoris.

“There's been plenty of times that I've thought it in totally random places. I've thought it anywhere from the Open Championship to Sanderson Farms to Riviera. Honestly I hit it pretty good this morning, so who knows?

“It's just a battle every week trying to go out and do my job the best I can. Eventually that's going to turn out with nobody beating me by one, so I'm just kind of trying to keep plugging along, keep pounding the stone, and eventually it will break.”

Could that break come this week at Deere Run?

“It would be awesome just to have a chance on Sunday,” said Schenk. “That's all anybody is really looking for.”