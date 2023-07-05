SILVIS — Rumbling thunder and dark clouds didn't stop kids and parents from lining up to attend Wednesday's Youth Clinic at TPC Deere Run.

Hosted by PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan and Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark, the First Tee of the Quad Cities Youth Clinic went on after an hour weather delay late in the afternoon.

As the wind picked up and a light rain started to fall from the sky, a little less than 100 kids sat on the green turf excited to answer questions from Bryan, see him hit four different panels of glass, and potentially get the chance to hit a golf ball.

When Byran hit the glass panel, the shattering noise could be heard along with the kids yelling and clapping at how cool it was to see the panes break.

Bryan, who ran the clinic last year, was excited to be back and shared with the crowd he has been playing golf since he was four years old. It was in high school when he was around 15-years-old, he said, that he knew he wanted to play golf for a living.

Hoping to inspire the crowd of kids, many whom raised their hands when he asked if they golf, said to keep chasing those dreams.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would make it as far as I made it," he said. "To be here, in front of you guys at the John Deere Classic is quite the honor."

When going to hit the first few golf balls, Bryan asked the crowd if he should hit the ball left or right. The kids all yelled different directions, with the first few yelling left.

"Seems like a game I can't lose because I hear left and right," Bryan joked.

Bryan continued to get the kids engaged, asking who would like to hit a golf ball as a bunch of kids' hands went up into the hair and a few standing up and jumping in hopes of being called on.

To make it easier, Bryan asked if anyone had a birthday close to March 26, which happened to be his. One kid screamed out March 27 and ran up to hit the ball.

As Bryan continued to ask questions to have someone come up and hit a ball, 12-year-old Trent Clark took matters into his own hands. He jumped up from his spot, walked right up to Bryan and asked if he could hit the golf ball and took the club.

Trent Clark was at the course all day, enjoying the different things the John Deere Classic has to offer, and he was not going to let the rain stop him from enjoying the Youth Clinic.

The best part of his day came in the late afternoon during the youth clinic.

"Hitting the golf ball was my favorite part," he said.

His goal was to try and hit one of the four panels of glass.

As he was lined up along the fence after the Youth Clinic waiting for an autograph from Caitlin Clark, his family was behind him smiling and saying it was a good laugh when he went up all by himself.

Caitlin Clark joined in on the fun of the youth clinic following a day of playing golf on the course with pros Zach Johnson and Ludvig Aberg. She took questions and signed autographs for the kids at the end of the clinic.

Most of the questions asked were kids wanting to know what it felt like beating South Carolina and how it felt to play golf today.

"It was the most fun game of the year," Caitlin Clark said about the South Carolina game.

At the end of the youth clinic, Caitlin Clark went to sign autographs for the kids who were lined up along the white fence outside of the driving range.

During a news conference with reporters a few hours before the Youth Clinic, Caitlin Clark said it's been fun getting to interact with all the kids in attendance throughout the day.

She reflected back on when she was younger, running around golf courses and wanting to go to any type of sporting event.

"It can really change your life if they can have one interaction with you," Clark said. "Just trying to make as much time as I can to sign an autograph for a young kid or give them a ball or give them a high-five because that really goes a long way."