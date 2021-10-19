Johnson-Sauk Trail youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts available

Young hunters ages 10-17 can now apply for the Youth Wingshooting Clinics and Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunts scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, at Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area (SRA) in Clinton County, at Johnson-Sauk Trail SRA in Henry County, and Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area (SFWA) in Tazewell County.
At each event, young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic in the morning with instruction from National Sporting Clays Association/IL DNR certified wingshooting instructors. Young hunters will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills during the clinics. Following the morning clinics, pheasant hunts will take place during the afternoon. Young hunters must have successfully completed an approved Hunter Safety Course and have a valid hunting license to participate.
Co-sponsors assist the Illinois DNR, Eldon Hazlet SRA, Johnson-Sauk Trail SRA, and Mackinaw River SFWA staff with the wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts, providing funding for the clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for the young hunters. Co-sponsor organization members also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides. At Johnson-Sauk Trail SRA, the co-sponsors are Pheasants Forever - Henry County, Knox County and Rock Island County Chapters.
Permits for the youth wingshooting clinics/pheasant hunts are available through the IL DNR Controlled Pheasant Hunting online reservation system. To apply, go to the Illinois DNR website, select upland game under the hunting tab, then scroll down to the “controlled pheasant hunt application” line. From there, select “Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunts.” Hunters need to review the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information and the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations on the controlled pheasant hunting page prior to applying.
Participants in the clinics and hunts will be required to observe all guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health at the time of the event regarding face coverings and social distancing.
For complete details, check the Wingshooting Calendar page at ILDNR Wingshooting Calendar.
Iowa’s youth enjoy special pheasant season: Iowa’s young hunters will get to experience the first flush of the year during the youth-only pheasant season this Saturday and Sunday.
The residents-only youth season gives Iowans age 15 and younger the opportunity to hunt for rooster pheasants without purchasing a license, habitat fee or taking hunter education. Youths must hunt under direct supervision of an adult age 18 or older that has a valid hunting license and habitat fee.
Special youth-only seasons allow young hunters an opportunity for success without pressure or competition from other hunters. Only the youth are allowed shoot pheasants, and they may bag one rooster per day. If your youth has expressed interest, this is a great time to get them out with no costs for licenses.
Iowa Online Hunting Atlas offers places to go: If you need a place to take that youth hunter, you can use the interactive Iowa hunting atlas to find new places to go hunting. The hunting atlas features more than 680,000 acres of public hunting land that is owned by the state, county or federal governments. It is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/hunting.