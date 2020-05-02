Just like now, sports affected by pandemic in 1918

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: Over the next several days, we'll take a detailed look at how the Spanish flu of 1918 impacted high school, college and professional sports in the Quad-Cities.

The COVID-19 coronavirus has dramatically impacted the world, shutting down businesses and forcing millions into unemployment as the death toll continues to climb.

Most states have issued stay-at-home orders, the school year has been canceled in both Iowa and Illinois, and there's a question as to when the end will be in sight.

Sports aren't immune. High school, college and professional sports seasons have been either canceled or postponed.

In 1918, something similar happened, an outbreak of influenza known as "Spanish flu" hit the world, killing at least 50 million people.

In the United States, an estimated 675,000 died from the flu, a number that dwarfed the casualties from World War I, which ended in November 1918.

In the local newspapers, flu reports became commonplace, with treatment ideas, health recommendations and, more often than not, death reports.

Thanks to newspapers.com, one can go back and look at the headlines of the time, and there are definite parallels to what is happening now.