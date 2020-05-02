Just like now, sports affected by pandemic in 1918

Editor's note: Over the next several days, we'll take a detailed look at how the Spanish flu of 1918 impacted high school, college and professional sports in the Quad-Cities.
The COVID-19 coronavirus has dramatically impacted the world, shutting down businesses and forcing millions into unemployment as the death toll continues to climb.
Most states have issued stay-at-home orders, the school year has been canceled in both Iowa and Illinois, and there's a question as to when the end will be in sight.
Sports aren't immune. High school, college and professional sports seasons have been either canceled or postponed.
In 1918, something similar happened, an outbreak of influenza known as "Spanish flu" hit the world, killing at least 50 million people.
In the United States, an estimated 675,000 died from the flu, a number that dwarfed the casualties from World War I, which ended in November 1918.
In the local newspapers, flu reports became commonplace, with treatment ideas, health recommendations and, more often than not, death reports.
Thanks to newspapers.com, one can go back and look at the headlines of the time, and there are definite parallels to what is happening now.
The Illinois state board of health ordered a quarantine on Oct. 16, closing down public buildings while the city of Davenport also went into a general quarantine. Iowa issued a state-wide order the next day.
Those orders lasted nearly a month, and unlike today's stay-at-home orders, the ones in 1918 were strictly enforced, as special police officers were sworn in to uphold the rulings.
Davenport eased restrictions on Nov. 7, while Rock Island and Moline waited until Nov. 13.
Just like now, sports took a hit. High school football games were canceled, professional football games were postponed, and college football games were played in arenas closed off to fans.
Local boxers and wrestlers had their bouts called off, and the flu even claimed the life of one local star athlete.
However, unlike now, there was always a sense that sports would come back sooner rather than later.
Several teams continued to practice in the wake of the quarantine. Iowa only had one game canceled in its 1918 season, the same can be said of the Rock Island Independents, the local professional football team of the time.
It took some reworking of schedules, but local high schools were able to play out much of their season, with the football season lasting into December.
Davenport High School's football team went undefeated and staked a claim to the state title.
It's unclear completely why sports didn't fall under the same rigid standards, except for the thought that open-air gatherings would not be at risk for flu exposure.
Those thoughts were wrong, and with the lifting of quarantine orders came an upswing in flu cases in the area. However, another quarantine was not issued, and sports continued to be played throughout the year.
It's unclear what the end result of COVID-19 will be, and sports in the Quad-Cities have already been affected more than they were in 1918. But the sports scene did survive, giving hope that the same can be said of today, whenever that may be.
