Keep comfort in mind when preparing to go hunting or fishing

These past few weeks have been rough as far as spring temperatures. Rain, snow, cold, wind and rough conditions on the ground and on the water have made life outdoors miserable.

For those of us that have no choice but to get out on the water, we have had to adapt to the conditions. So, whether you are turkey hunting these next few weeks, walleye fishing, or just wanting to take a walk in the woods to find a mushroom, consider these few tips to help make the experience much more enjoyable.

The first thing to always consider is your comfort, or specifically your warmth. Many hunts and fishing trips have been cut short because someone gets cold. While prior preparation can get you close, conditions change quickly this time of year, and having backup plans are always good.

For warmth in the field, I like the battery heated jackets or sweatshirts. These electric heaters are built into the garment and run off a portable battery. I prefer the ones that run off of home power tools because I tend to have extra batteries available in the garage, along with multiple chargers.

The heater will not help you much if you get that cold rain however, so packable raingear is another easy, inexpensive item to keep with you. A simple $25 set for emergencies will generally take up little room, but can be a life saver.

Working down your body, socks and boots are also very important factors in all-day comfort. When conditions change quickly, it is hard to beat merino wool or alpaca wool socks.

Both perform well in the cold, but surprisingly, they perform well in the heat too, even if you are wearing an insulated boot. When temperatures can be in the 30s in the morning, then 70s in the afternoon, having something that will perform well in both situations is wonderful.

I tend to pair them up with my insulated, neoprene boots, which also perform well in both situations. I can honestly say I have worn the same sock and boot combination in blowing snow and mowing the yard in the summer, but maybe that’s just me.

Once you have you body equipped, comfort in the field or on the boat should be your next priority. In deer hunting, a comfortable stand makes an all-day sit in the stand possible.

It is no different for fishing or turkey hunting. You know what an 8-year-old boy looks like as he tries to sit still for an hour. That is what you look like when you are not comfortable. Spending a few extra dollars to get a comfortable chair or boat seat will allow you to sit still, concentrate on your surroundings, and ultimately be more successful.

I found this to be especially true during dove hunting season. For years I sat on a cooler or a 5-gallon bucket. My shooting was OK, but nothing special. A couple years ago I purchased a good field chair that swiveled, had adjustable legs to get me level, and my shooting improved significantly.

I figure I paid for that chair in saved shotgun shells, and I ultimately had a better experience in the field because of it. Upfront investments do pay off.

While it is not always pretty, being comfortable in the field or water will make you a better outdoorsman and help you to better enjoy the outdoors we are fortunate to have around the Quad-Cities.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

