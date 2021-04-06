Ken Russell "T" Lake now open at Snakeden Hollow State Fish and Wildlife Area

He also wrote the book on small pond management in Illinois, the Bible of how to manage farm ponds and other small bodies of water. If Ken’s name sounds familiar to you, you may have seen him on the cover of the Illinois Fisheries Booklet in 2016, a fitting tribute when he retired.

Some of us have even joked that he had been a fish biologist in Illinois so long that he must have brought the water with him when he moved here from Missouri.

When you consider the work to rehabilitate this lake and his overall impact on the fisheries community and area professionals, it would be hard to believe that there is someone more fitting for this honor. Even today, Ken and his wife, Janet, continue to inspire those who are fortunate to share time with them.

The rehabilitation of this lake began in 2012, when Ken utilized a set of siphon tubes to lower it 5 feet, allowing the removal of a very dense common carp population. The lake was then restocked in 2013 with largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, black crappie and channel catfish. The IDNR was assisted with this project by generous donations of fish and funds from Logan Hollow Fish Farm, Quad City In-Fisherman Club, Quad Cities Conservation Alliance, Mississippi Valley Muskies Inc. and the Fyre Lake Sportmens Club.