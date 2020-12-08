Kerkhoff and PV defense sparks Spartan girls past Western Dubuque

A smothering four quarters of defense and a big first half by Addie Kerkhoff allowed the Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team to grab a 59-20 non-conference win over Western Dubuque on Tuesday night.
Kerkhoff’s game-high 17 points, which all came in the first half, helped spark a 40-15 halftime advantage for the Spartans (2-1), which opened the game with a 13-0 lead and never trailed.
The Class 3A Bobcats (1-3) were forced into 26 turnovers against the Spartan press in a game which replaced PV’s original matchup with North Scott. That game was postponed with the North Scott team in a precautionary quarantine.
Kerkhoff, a junior, scored 10 points in the first quarter and went 3-for-5 from deep with seven rebounds in the win.
She said she fed off the energy her teammates provided to help get the open looks in her explosive half.
“I feel like once we get going, we just feed off of each other,” she said. “We’ve been playing together well in practice … and knowing what each person can do and setting up each person for the shots they need to make.”
PV coach Jennifer Goetz said Kerkhoff was a spark the Spartans needed.
“I thought she did a good job of balancing her offensive attacks mixed up with knocking down the 3-point shot as well,” Goetz said. “I thought she was very controlled, she was very calm, and when she plays like that we’re a pretty darn good basketball team.”
Senior Emily Wood scored 13 points off the bench for PV as Halle Vice chipped in nine points.
The Spartans went eight minutes into the second half without scoring before a Wood basket ended the drought, but the defense picked up the slack. PV still outscored the Bobcats 6-5 in the frame, shutting out the opposition 13-0 in the fourth quarter with reserves in for each team down the stretch.
Kerkhoff said the team may have gotten a little too comfortable with the 25-point halftime lead.
But when shots aren’t falling, playing good defense needs to be a constant.
“When we press and get into transition, we’re able to force turnovers and that will get our offense going and that helps us a lot,” she said. “Our defensive energy there can transition into our offense to bring us forward.”
Goetz described the lackluster third quarter as a “blah” performance that lacked urgency, but it should be eye-opening.
“When we don’t play with urgency, that’s how we play, so we have to bring urgency in everything we do.”
That urgency showed on defense against a team that struggled mightily to make shots. Madison Maahs led the Bobcats with seven points.
“This group, man, we can force turnovers,” Goetz said. “And we cover a lot of ground in our full-court defense and half-court defense.”
A month into playing, she said the team often played with great control in the first half, and any mistakes were youthful ones. The team committed just four fouls in the first half and finished with 14 turnovers, many late in the game.
“I thought it was a good night for us,” Goetz said, “it was a good win and it was good to get a game in.”
In a year affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other states not sure when (or if) they will get to play basketball, Goetz continues to keep the season in perspective.
“I’ve said this my first two games and I’ll say it for my third: first and foremost, tonight we got to play a basketball game," said Goetz. "In the crazy world that we’re living in, I will never this season lose sight of just how important and how awesome it is that we were able to play a basketball game tonight, represent our school, our community, play with our best friends, and do something that we love. Yes, it’s nice to get a win, but we were able to play a basketball game and that will never go unnoticed this year.”
Kerkhoff shared the same view.
“We’re definitely grateful to be playing with everything going on,” she said. “It’s just a blessing to be on the court. We’re just going day by day, bringing it all on the court and trying to leave it all out there. Because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
