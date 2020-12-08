Kerkhoff and PV defense sparks Spartan girls past Western Dubuque

A month into playing, she said the team often played with great control in the first half, and any mistakes were youthful ones. The team committed just four fouls in the first half and finished with 14 turnovers, many late in the game.

“I thought it was a good night for us,” Goetz said, “it was a good win and it was good to get a game in.”

In a year affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other states not sure when (or if) they will get to play basketball, Goetz continues to keep the season in perspective.

“I’ve said this my first two games and I’ll say it for my third: first and foremost, tonight we got to play a basketball game," said Goetz. "In the crazy world that we’re living in, I will never this season lose sight of just how important and how awesome it is that we were able to play a basketball game tonight, represent our school, our community, play with our best friends, and do something that we love. Yes, it’s nice to get a win, but we were able to play a basketball game and that will never go unnoticed this year.”

Kerkhoff shared the same view.

“We’re definitely grateful to be playing with everything going on,” she said. “It’s just a blessing to be on the court. We’re just going day by day, bringing it all on the court and trying to leave it all out there. Because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

