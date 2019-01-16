Rock Island native Madison Keys is through to the third round at Melbourne Park after a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anastasia Potapova.
Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up who has made the semifinals in three of the last five majors, will next play No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens, who beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-1, 7-5.
Keys has reached the semifinals in three of the last five majors and is gaining in confidence in Australia.
Elsewhere Karolina Pliskova extended her winning start to the season by reaching the third round of the Australian Open after a rain-interrupted 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory Thursday over Madison Brengle.
The 2016 U.S. Open finalist started this year with a run to the title at the Brisbane International and entered the season's first major seeded seventh, still with a chance to regain the top ranking depending on her performance at Melbourne Park.
After dropping serve twice in the first set against Brengle, Pliskova completely dominated the second and third sets and capped it with a pair of aces.
"Some breaks, some good tennis, and some bad mistakes from me too," Pliskova said. "The first set wasn't very good from my side, but she played some good points and was very solid."
She'll next play No. 27 Camila Giorgi, who beat Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-0.
In other early matches, WTA Finals winner Elina Svitolina beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1 in 67 minutes, No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova beat teenage Canadian qualifier Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and No. 21 Wang Qiang Wang had a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aleksandra Krunic.
Hsieh Su-wei advanced 6-3, 6-4 over Laura Siegemund, who had beaten two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in the first round.
On the men's side, Frances Tiafoe rolled up his white shirt's right sleeve, flexed his biceps and slapped the muscle five times. Then he pounded his chest and yelled, "Yeah! Let's go! Let's go! Come on!"
Forgive the young American's exuberance. This was, after all, the biggest victory of his nascent career.
Down a set and 3-0 in the second, the 20-year-old Tiafoe came back to stun two-time Grand Slam finalist and No. 5 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the Australian Open's second round.
"I went to a different place. I dug insanely deep," the 39th-ranked Tiafoe said. "It's all about competing. Guys are so good. It's just about how badly you want it. I want it real bad."
He was joined in the third round by another kid from the U.S. who'd never been that far at Melbourne Park, 21-year-old Taylor Fritz, who saved 12 of the 13 break points he faced while dispatching No. 30 seed Gael Monfils of France 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).
Next for Fritz is a matchup against Roger Federer, the two-time defending champion in Australia and owner of 20 Grand Slam titles.