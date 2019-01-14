MELBOURNE, Australia — Rock Island’s Madison Keys defeated Australian wild-card entry Destanee Aiava 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday to open play at Rod Laver Arena on Day 2 of the Australian Open.
Keys broke Aiava's serve in the third game of the second set to go up 2-1, then again in the seventh game thanks in part to an Aiava double-fault and two forehand errors.
Keys' best result at Melbourne Park was in 2015 when she beat Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova en route to the semifinals, where she lost to Serena Williams. She also made the quarterfinals last year, losing to 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.
The now 18-year-old Aiava had the distinction of being the first male or female player born in this century to play in a main draw Grand Slam singles match when she received a wild card in 2017. She lost in the first round.
In other action, Serena Williams was relentless in her first appearance at Melbourne Park since winning the title in 2017, losing only five points in the opening set on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Tatjana Maria in just 49 minutes.
The 23-time major winner didn't defend her title last year while she was taking time off following the birth of her daughter.
Maria wasn't helped by her woeful serving — she made only three of 14 first serves in the opening set.
Williams gave Maria, who also has a daughter, a warm embrace at the end of the match.
The 16th-seeded Williams will face Eugenie Bouchard, who advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-1 win over wild-card entry Peng Shuai.
Peng saved one match point on her serve but a backhand wide gave the Canadian another, and Bouchard clinched the 59-minute match with a forehand to the open court.
Kei Nishikori rallied from two sets down and won 10 consecutive games before Kamil Majchrzak retired with the score at 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-0, 6-2, 3-0 at Margaret Court Arena.
Nishikori had a chance to win the second set, up 30-0 on the Polish player's serve at 5-4. But he let Majchrzak back into the game and when the set went to a tiebreaker, two unforced errors by Nishikori handed his opponent the set.
American John Isner hit more aces than his opponent, 47-40, delivered more total winners, 79-64, and finished with more overall points, 147-142, but still lost.
Reilly Opelka, ranked just 97th, earned his first victory in a main-draw match at any of the majors by edging the No. 9-seeded Isner in four tiebreakers 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5).
"There's just a lot of things that are out of your control. That's something I can relate to. I feel like when I'm playing well, that's how my opponents think. And I was expecting that today; that I probably wouldn't get to touch too many balls, too many serves, but I was hoping the same for him," said Opelka, a 21-year-old who is based in Florida. "I know it's awkward for both of us."
The 33-year-old Isner was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and entered the day with a 9-0 record in all-U.S. contests at the Slams.
