Madison Keys is still perfect in the opening round at Wimbledon.
The Rock Island native had a relatively easy time in rolling to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round of the tournament Monday morning.
Keys did not face a break point in the entire match and needed just 62 minutes to extend her record in first-round Wimbledon matches to 5-0.
“It’s always tough to play someone that you know pretty well, but also you have your first-round nerves too so it’s a weird combination,” she said in an on-court interview. “I’m just happy to be through.”
Keys, seeded 10th in the tournament, will now face Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand on Wednesday.