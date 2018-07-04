On another day at Wimbledon that saw several seeded players fall, Rock Island native Madison Keys was trailing 3-2 to 91st ranked Luksika Kumkhum after the Thai player recorded the match's first break of serve.
The 10th-seeded Keys responded, however, winning the next four points to break Kumkhum back in love and set her on her way to a 6-4, 6-3 second-round win Wednesday in which Keys never had her serve broken again.
The U.S Open finalist, who recorded all six of the match's aces, next will face Russia's Evgeniya Rodina, who beat Sorana Cirstea 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday. Rodina, ranked 120th, returns to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2008.
The upsets in the women's bracket have left Keys with only one potential seeded foe before the semifinals. She could meet 25th seed Serena Williams if both players win their third-round matches.
All of Keys' potential seeded quarterfinal opponents have been upset, including 16th seed Coco Vandeweghe, who lost in the first round, and second seed Caroline Wozniacki, who lost Wednesday in the second round.